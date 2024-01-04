The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa politicians share condolences after Perry High School shooting
Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes look to extend 11-game win streak in road trip to Rutgers
Mandi Remington announces run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan State
The Scarlet Knights are 6-10 overall this season.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
January 4, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+shoots+a+game+ending+three-pointer+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+in+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+2%2C+2023.+Clark+had+40+points+and+five+assists.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+76-73.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a game ending three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. Clark had 40 points and five assists. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.

The No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team is set to take a cross-country trip to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Jan. 5.

The Hawkeyes now sit at 14-1 overall and on an 11-game win streak after a nail-biting win over a persistent and scrappy Michigan State team on Jan. 2 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

That contest saw Caitlin Clark score 40 points including 8-of-20 from deep — that performance including a buzzer-beating three at the last millisecond of the fourth quarter to break the 73-73 tie, put the Hawkeyes up three, and win the contest, 76-73.

 

 

But the Scarlet Knights, on the other hand, are a lighter opponent than the Spartans and Minnesota Golden Gophers who the Hawkeyes beat before them — and are looking to snap a five-game losing streak in massive fashion against the ranked Hawkeyes.

Rutgers is 6-10 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play thus far this season, coming off of a similarly tight game on Jan. 2 in which the Scarlet Knights fell to the Purdue Boilermakers by just one point.

But the Scarlet Knights do have experience against ranked opponents like the Hawkeyes.

Although they lost big to now-No. 13 Virginia Tech on Dec. 17 — who Iowa beat early in the season — the Scarlet Knights kept now-No. 14 Indiana within 10 in a 66-56 home loss on Dec. 9.

Rutgers is averaging 68.6 points per game this season while holding opponents to an average of 66.3, making for a scoring margin of just 2.3 in its advantage despite the losing record. 

And the Scarlet Knights are shooting just 69 percent from the free throw line, providing some leeway for the Hawkeyes to toy with a more physical and aggressive defensive scheme if Rutgers cannot quite win the game from the charity stripe. 

Such a scheme could succeed well against a Rutgers offense that is also averaging 18.3 turnovers per game and giving up an average of 19.1 points off of turnovers per game.

Only two Scarlet Knights are averaging double-digits in scoring in guard Kaylene Smikle with 16.1 points per game and forward Destiny Adams with 12.8.

While Smikle is shooting 40 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep, Adams is averaging a solid 52 percent from the field but almost never takes an outside shot.

Rutgers center Chyna Cornwell is shooting 54 percent from the field but sees much less volume than her teammates on offense as she is averaging just 8.7 points per game.

And forward Antonia Bates is the Scarlet Knights’ rim protector, amassing 23 blocks this season.

In fact, the Rutgers lineup is a tall one, Smikle standing at 6-foot-0 while Adams, Cornwell, and Bates each stand at 6-foot-3 — demanding Iowa forwards Hannah Stuelke and Sharon Goodman establish a strong post presence early in the contest but also opening the floor for threes from the Hawkeye guards, Clark included.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will be back on the road for a Jan. 10 contest with the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Boilermakers are 9-5 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play this season — and an undefeated 8-0 at home, giving the Hawkeyes yet another test as conference competition rambles on.
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
