DITV Sports: Iowa Football enjoys day off with the kids at Fun Spot America

Hawkeye Football players spent their day off with the local Florida Boys & Girls Club going on rollercoasters and slingshots at Fun Spot America.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
December 30, 2023
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker answers questions during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz discusses Luke Lachey return, Hawkeye players detail offseason plans
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson and linebackers Jaden Harrell and Jayden Montgomery ride the SkyCoaster during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Day For Kids
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey speaks with members of the media following his announcement of coming back to Iowa next season during an event at Topgolf before the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes and Volunteers match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
DITV Sports: Luke Lachey announces his return to Hawkeyes
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
