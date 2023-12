Select Iowa football players and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods spoke with reporters and members of the media after a practice at Celebration High School in Celebration, Fla., on Friday.

Several athletes including wide receiver Nico Ragaini, defensive lineman Logan Lee, and punter Tory Taylor talked about performing in their last game on New Year’s Day.

Iowa plays Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.