The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football prepares to face depleted Tennessee squad in Citrus Bowl
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes face tests in Minnesota, Michigan State to resume Big Ten play
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl post-practice interviews
'More Work to be Done:' Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to Iowa next season
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks to media in person for the first time since August
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Brian Ferentz prepares for final game as Iowa Offensive coordinator

Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz meets with the media and discusses his feelings before the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
December 29, 2023
More to Discover
More in 2024 Citrus Bowl
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Parker spoke highly to reporters about Higgins, saying the linebacker makes important in-the-moment calls on the field. “Thats the beauty about having really another coach on the field. And thats what Jay put himself in and thats why hes such a good player.”
DITV Sports: Iowa's Defense prepares for Tennessee's new starting quarterback
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini speaks with reporters after an Iowa football practice at Celebration High School in Celebration, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Iowa plays Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. Ragaini averaged 8.7 yards per reception in the 2023-24 season.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl post-practice interviews
Iowa center Logan Jones answers a question during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The junior stepped into the role of the center position after previous center Tyler Linderbaum entered the NFL. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke highly about Jones and his entrance into his new role. “I dont know that we have a football player on offense who works harder, who practices harder, whos tougher, whos more committed to the football team.”
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks to media in person for the first time since August
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in