University of Iowa begins search for new full-time athletic director with creation of search committee

The University of Iowa signaled the beginning of a nationwide search for a new athletic director with the creation of a search committee, it was announced on Thursday.

Former deputy athletic director Beth Goetz was announced as Iowa’s interim athletic director on June 1 before then-athletic director Gary Barta’s was to retire on Aug. 1. In that announcement, the UI said it had intentions for a national search to replace Barta “sometime in early 2024.”

That search is around the corner as, in the statement released on Thursday, the UI announced that president Barbara Wilson named Nicole Grosland chair of a search committee for a national search for Barta’s successor. Grosland is the associate dean for academic programs in the UI College of Engineering and a professor of biomedical engineering.

In addition to Grosland, members of the search committee include:

P. Sue Beckwith, alum and donor

Josie Durr, soccer player

Rick Heller, head baseball coach

Terry Johnson, chief financial officer and treasurer

Jamie Jorgensen, vice president for legal affairs and general counsel

Lynette Marshall, president and chief executive officer of the UI Center for Advancement

Jess Rickertsen, assistant athletics director of ticket operations

James Torner, professor of epidemiology and representative of the Presidential Committee on Athletics

Liz Tovar, senior associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services

The UI also announced it would work with the search firm TurnkeyZRG in the process, which has partnered with the NFL and NCAA previously to recruit high-level management positions.

In her brief stint as interim athletic director, Goetz has received praise from fans and coaches alike, including volleyball coach Jim Barnes and women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, with the latter saying she’s behind her “100 percent.”

Wilson told The Daily Iowan she “very much” hoped Goetz applied for the athletic director position when it opened. If Goetz is not hired full-time, her contract states she will return to her role as Iowa’s deputy director, which she started in September of 2022.