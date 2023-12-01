The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa’s Republican Representatives vote to oust George Santos
Iowa football’s kicking unit has a vast array of personalities, but shares a passion for production
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is OK after choking during a private Senate lunch
UI Office of the Ombudsperson sees drop in new visitors during last school year
Iowa City starting new energy efficiency incentive program to help reach climate goals
Advertisement

University of Iowa begins search for new full-time athletic director with creation of search committee

The UI said it had intentions for a national search to replace former athletic director Gary Barta “sometime in early 2024.”
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
December 1, 2023
University+of+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Interim+Athletic+Director+Beth+Goetz+speaks+with+members+of+the+media+during+a+press+conference+at+the+Hansen+Football+Performance+Center+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+31%2C+2023.+After+Goetz+said+in+a+statement+released+on+Oct.+30+that+she+informed+offensive+coordinator+Brian+Ferentz+that+%E2%80%9Cthis+is+his+last+season+with+the+program%2C%E2%80%9D+Iowa+head+coach+Kirk+Ferentz+and+Goetz+answered+questions+from+the+media+about+the+statement.
Grace Smith
University of Iowa’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz speaks with members of the media during a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. After Goetz said in a statement released on Oct. 30 that she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Goetz answered questions from the media about the statement.

The University of Iowa signaled the beginning of a nationwide search for a new athletic director with the creation of a search committee, it was announced on Thursday. 

Former deputy athletic director Beth Goetz was announced as Iowa’s interim athletic director on June 1 before then-athletic director Gary Barta’s was to retire on Aug. 1. In that announcement, the UI said it had intentions for a national search to replace Barta “sometime in early 2024.”

That search is around the corner as, in the statement released on Thursday, the UI announced that president Barbara Wilson named Nicole Grosland chair of a search committee for a national search for Barta’s successor. Grosland is the associate dean for academic programs in the UI College of Engineering and a professor of biomedical engineering.

In addition to Grosland, members of the search committee include:

  • P. Sue Beckwith, alum and donor
  • Josie Durr, soccer player
  • Rick Heller, head baseball coach 
  • Terry Johnson, chief financial officer and treasurer 
  • Jamie Jorgensen, vice president for legal affairs and general counsel 
  • Lynette Marshall, president and chief executive officer of the UI Center for Advancement 
  • Jess Rickertsen, assistant athletics director of ticket operations 
  • James Torner, professor of epidemiology and representative of the Presidential Committee on Athletics
  • Liz Tovar, senior associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services

The UI also announced it would work with the search firm TurnkeyZRG in the process, which has partnered with the NFL and NCAA previously to recruit high-level management positions. 

In her brief stint as interim athletic director, Goetz has received praise from fans and coaches alike, including volleyball coach Jim Barnes and women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, with the latter saying she’s behind her “100 percent.” 

Wilson told The Daily Iowan she “very much” hoped Goetz applied for the athletic director position when it opened. If Goetz is not hired full-time, her contract states she will return to her role as Iowa’s deputy director, which she started in September of 2022.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Michigan
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Michigan
Iowa men’s wrestling head coach Tom Brands signals for stalling during a Cy-Hawk men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-14.
Iowa men's wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes head to The Palestra to battle Penn Quakers
Iowa offensive lineman Rusty Feth walks off the field after the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa offensive lineman Rusty Feth sports a loud look and a calm demeanor
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in