Iowa volleyball honors seniors in loss to Northwestern

The Iowa volleyball team was swept by Northwestern, 3-0, on Senior Day at Xtream Arena on Tuesday.

Hawkeye fourth-year middle hitter Delaney McSweeney led the team with nine kills. Fifth-year outside hitter Caitlan Buettner posted seven kills and seven digs while fourth-year setter Bailey Ortega tallied 15 assists, one kill, and one dig.

Before the match, the Wildcats’ six seniors were honored with roses — a classy move by the Hawkeyes.

Iowa started on a good note by taking a 3-1 lead early into the first set. Northwestern responded with its own 3-1 mini-run to tie the set at four apiece.

The set continued to be close as both teams traded off points. An insane, minute-long rally ended in a point for the Hawkeyes to push them over the Wildcats, 15-14. Northwestern didn’t let up as they responded with a 5-0 run to take a 19-15 lead. Iowa came back with their own 6-3 run to keep it close. But, it was not enough as Northwestern took the set in overtime, 26-24.

Both teams picked up where they left off to start the second set. Iowa pulled off a 4-0 run to take a 9-5 lead early. Northwestern then went on a 6-2 run to tie the set at 11 apiece. Both teams would go point-for-point before the Wildcats’ 4-0 run pushed them ahead, 19-16. The Hawkeyes were unable to recover as the set ended, 25-21, in Northwestern’s favor.

The third set saw both teams in a point-for-point situation once again. With rallies occurring on every other set, neither team gained a two-point lead until Iowa’s two straight kills put them up, 13-11. Northwestern went on a 3-1 mini run to bring the set to 14 apiece. Both teams matched each other with four points to remain knotted at 18. From then on, the Wildcats scored seven points to the Hawkeyes’ three points to take the set, 25-21, and complete the sweep.

After the match, Iowa honored its seniors — Delaney McSweeney, Bailey Ortega, Amanda Darling, Jacqlyn Caspers, Caitlan Buettner, and Audrey Black, as well as student managers Sydney Hearn and Olivia Larsen.

Iowa volleyball head coach Jim Barnes was more focused on the impact the seniors had on the program instead of the outcome of the game.

“All of them came with the same purpose — to fight for Iowa. That’s what I’m proud of was that they fought really hard for our program and fought for each other,” Barnes said. “They’ve helped us get the culture right. The seeds that aren’t showing right now are going to really blossom in the near future because of them.”

Ortega couldn’t hold in her emotions after her Hawkeye volleyball career was celebrated.

“It’s been a long four years. But it’s also been the fastest four years of my life,” Ortega said. “I just have so much love for Iowa and for these girls, and I can’t believe that I’m a senior. It’s just a whole lot of emotions pouring out of me right now.”

Ortega will have a big decision to make as she has a fifth year of eligibility remaining.

McSweeney, on the other hand, was more reserved. She felt like her Senior Day was a long time coming.

“It was really exciting,” McSweeney said. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It’s been five years, and it finally happened. It’s kind of surreal … I’m just really grateful.”

Iowa’s last home game will come against No. 1 Nebraska in front of a sold-out crowd at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Xtream Arena.

“I’m super excited for this match,” McSweeney said about next week’s game versus Nebraska. “I don’t care who the fans are that are there. I’m just excited that we’re going to be packed in here.”