Live updates | No. 22 Iowa football returns to Kinnick Stadium, hosts Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 22 Iowa football team is back in action at Kinnick Stadium to host Rutgers with kickoff set for 2:40 p.m.

The Hawkeyes, now 7-2 overall, are coming off of a 10-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on Nov. 4, propelled to the victory by a 50-plus-yard field goal from kicker Drew Stevens.

But the last time the Hawkeyes were in Kinnick Stadium was on Oct. 21, in which they dropped their second loss of the season to Minnesota, 12-10, after the now-infamous invalid fair catch ruling against defensive back Cooper DeJean.

DeJean will be a player to watch today — but on offense after playing two snaps alongside Hawkeye quarterback Deacon Hill in the Northwestern game, including a carry for eight yards. DeJean has indicated excitement at the possibility of playing on the offense again, but the concern remains with risking an injury that would remove a key part of the Iowa defense.

That Hawkeye offense might have some voids in it today with starting center Logan Jones, left guard Rusty Feth, and wide receiver Diante Vines all questionable to play in the contest.

Rutgers is an impressive 6-3 overall, only dropping games to Wisconsin, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense is led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who has thrown 101 completions on 206 attempts for 1,263 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.

But the biggest threat on their offense is running back Kyle Monangai, who is questionable today but is averaging a whopping 100.3 rushing yards per game — leading the Big Ten — with seven touchdowns.

The Rutgers defense sits fifth in the Big Ten — one spot behind Iowa — with only 18 points allowed per game. Should the Scarlet Knights remain consistent on that side of the ball in today’s contest, the struggling Hawkeye offense will be put to the test today.

