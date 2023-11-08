NCAA adjusts wagering reinstatement guidelines for student-athletes, ending Noah Shannon’s Hawkeye career

Several Iowa athletes received disappointing news on Wednesday, including defensive lineman Noah Shannon.

After delaying the decision two weeks, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee met on Wednesday and adjusted current student-athlete reinstatement guidelines for those who bet on other teams at their own schools.

“Student-athletes who wager on teams at their school — excluding their own team — will start at requiring one season of ineligibility and a loss of one year of eligibility,” according to the adjusted NCAA guidelines.

This means an athlete must sit out one season, and that season counts against their eligibility.

Shannon’s Hawkeye career is over, as he is in his sixth and final year of eligibility.

These adjusted guidelines apply to student-athletes currently serving suspensions for cases that were reported on or after May 2.

Previously, a student-athlete who bet on an athletics team at their own school would receive a permanent loss of eligibility.

Shannon hasn’t played a snap for Iowa this season after the NCAA suspended him indefinitely for sports gambling on Aug. 23. The sixth-year allegedly bet on one Iowa basketball game and was of the legal gambling age in Iowa when doing so.

Iowa appealed the decision but announced on Sept. 12 that Shannon’s suspension would be upheld. Then, on Oct. 10, Shannon was cleared to practice after the NCAA said it would reexamine its protocols for sports wagering violations for athletes who did not place bets on their own team.

When Shannon was cleared to practice, there was a glimmer of hope he might see the field sometime this season. On Tuesday, football head coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t seem as confident as before.

“None of us are getting our hopes up too high based on the way things go with the NCAA,” Ferentz said.

Fifth-year Iowa men’s wrestlers Abe Assad and Nelson Brands confirmed to the Des Moines Register’s Eli McKown on Oct. 25 that they are involved in the sports gambling investigation.



The pair, who did not wrestle in the season-opener against Cal Baptist, are the only Hawkeye wrestlers who have publicly said they are involved. Sixth-year Tony Cassioppi, fifth-year Cobe Siebrecht, and fourth-year Patrick Kennedy were also absent from the starting lineup and are suspected to be involved in the investigation. All five of those Hawkeye wrestlers were NCAA Tournament qualifiers last season.