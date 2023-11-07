The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC City Council removes Eric Harris from Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The removal comes after the TRC recommended that the city council remove Harris, who is currently in the Johnson County Jail.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
November 7, 2023
The+Iowa+City+Council+holds+a+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Nov.+6%2C+2023.
Ava Neumaier
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

The Iowa City City Council voted Monday to remove Eric Harris as an Ad-Hoc Truth and Reconciliation commissioner. 

The City of Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or TRC, is an advisory board tasked with advising the City Council on its work to end systemic racism. 

The TRC voted to recommend the removal of Harris from the commission on Oct. 25. Harris is currently in the Johnson County Jail after attempting to flee to Chicago in September. 

Harris had been on the commission since its inception in 2020.

He had not attended any TRC meetings since March 2023 after being charged and placed on house arrest for possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault. 

Additional charges were added after Aug. 30 when police were alerted that Harris’ ankle monitor had been allegedly damaged. 

Police reported that they found the ankle monitor discarded at Trailways Bus Station located at 170 E. Court St. Harris was attempting to flee to Chicago, and court filings show that sheriff deputies texted Harris, who admitted to attempting to escape. 

Police arrested Harris and charged him with escaping custody which is a class D felony in Iowa. According to Iowa Code the possible punishments include up to 5 years in prison or a fine of $1,025 and $10,245. 

Harris was placed in the Johnson County Jail on Oct. 5 on a $20,000 bond. Harris had an arraignment hearing set for Nov. 6 at the Johnson County courthouse, where formal charges will be read and Harris will enter a plea, the results of the arraignment are not yet entered in the Iowa Courts system.

About the Contributor
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
