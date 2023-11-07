IC City Council removes Eric Harris from Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The Iowa City City Council voted Monday to remove Eric Harris as an Ad-Hoc Truth and Reconciliation commissioner.

The City of Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or TRC, is an advisory board tasked with advising the City Council on its work to end systemic racism.

The TRC voted to recommend the removal of Harris from the commission on Oct. 25. Harris is currently in the Johnson County Jail after attempting to flee to Chicago in September.

Harris had been on the commission since its inception in 2020.

He had not attended any TRC meetings since March 2023 after being charged and placed on house arrest for possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault.

Additional charges were added after Aug. 30 when police were alerted that Harris’ ankle monitor had been allegedly damaged.

Police reported that they found the ankle monitor discarded at Trailways Bus Station located at 170 E. Court St. Harris was attempting to flee to Chicago, and court filings show that sheriff deputies texted Harris, who admitted to attempting to escape.

Police arrested Harris and charged him with escaping custody which is a class D felony in Iowa. According to Iowa Code the possible punishments include up to 5 years in prison or a fine of $1,025 and $10,245.

Harris was placed in the Johnson County Jail on Oct. 5 on a $20,000 bond. Harris had an arraignment hearing set for Nov. 6 at the Johnson County courthouse, where formal charges will be read and Harris will enter a plea, the results of the arraignment are not yet entered in the Iowa Courts system.