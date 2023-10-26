IC Truth and Reconciliation Council recommends Eric Harris’ removal following recent charges

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Advertisement

Harris has been charged with escaping custody, domestic abuse on separate accounts.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
October 26, 2023
The+Iowa+City+City+Hall+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+2%2C+2023.
Avi Lapchick
The Iowa City City Hall is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2023.

Iowa City’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, also known as TRC, unanimously recommended the removal of Commissioner Eric Harris on Wednesday, following several charges and an alleged attempt to cut off his ankle monitor and flee Iowa, to the Iowa City City Council. 

Harris has not attended any TRC meetings since March 2023 after being charged and placed on house arrest for possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault. 

Additional charges were added after Aug. 30 when police were alerted that Harris’ ankle monitor had been allegedly damaged. 

Police reported that they found the ankle monitor discarded at Trailways Bus Station located at 170 E. Court St. Harris was attempting to flee to Chicago, and court filings show that sheriff deputies texted Harris who admitted to attempting to escape. 

Police arrested Harris and charged him with escaping custody which is a class D felony. Harris was placed in the Johnson County Jail on Oct. 5 on a $20,000 bond. 

Harris’ arraignment hearing is set for Nov. 6 at the Johnson County courthouse where formal charges will be read and Harris will enter a plea.

According to court documents, Harris has had multiple criminal charges since 1998, including assault, domestic abuse, driving without a license, reckless use of fire or explosives, and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

The city council is the only government entity that can add or remove commissioners, and the commission’s recommendation will most likely enable a vote on whether Harris will stay on the commission.

City council does not conduct background checks on commissioners, which is a common practice as the City of Coralville also does not conduct background checks on prospective commissioners, according to a statement to The Daily Iowan from City Administrator for Coralville Kelly Hayworth. 

Harris is still listed on Iowa City’s government website as a commissioner as of Thursday.

About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is an arts editor at The Daily Iowan. A fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa, she previously held the positions of staff photojournalist, summer arts editor, and assistant arts editor at the DI. She is happiest when she is writing or painting.
