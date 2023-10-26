IC Truth and Reconciliation Council recommends Eric Harris’ removal following recent charges

Iowa City’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, also known as TRC, unanimously recommended the removal of Commissioner Eric Harris on Wednesday, following several charges and an alleged attempt to cut off his ankle monitor and flee Iowa, to the Iowa City City Council.

Harris has not attended any TRC meetings since March 2023 after being charged and placed on house arrest for possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault.

Additional charges were added after Aug. 30 when police were alerted that Harris’ ankle monitor had been allegedly damaged.

Police reported that they found the ankle monitor discarded at Trailways Bus Station located at 170 E. Court St. Harris was attempting to flee to Chicago, and court filings show that sheriff deputies texted Harris who admitted to attempting to escape.

Police arrested Harris and charged him with escaping custody which is a class D felony. Harris was placed in the Johnson County Jail on Oct. 5 on a $20,000 bond.

Harris’ arraignment hearing is set for Nov. 6 at the Johnson County courthouse where formal charges will be read and Harris will enter a plea.

According to court documents, Harris has had multiple criminal charges since 1998, including assault, domestic abuse, driving without a license, reckless use of fire or explosives, and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

The city council is the only government entity that can add or remove commissioners, and the commission’s recommendation will most likely enable a vote on whether Harris will stay on the commission.

City council does not conduct background checks on commissioners, which is a common practice as the City of Coralville also does not conduct background checks on prospective commissioners, according to a statement to The Daily Iowan from City Administrator for Coralville Kelly Hayworth.

Harris is still listed on Iowa City’s government website as a commissioner as of Thursday.