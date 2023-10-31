The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa volleyball’s Anna Davis talks books, hobbies, daily routines

Sports Reporter Chris Meglio sat down with the middle hitter around the midseason mark.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
October 31, 2023
Iowa+middle+hitter+Anna+Davis+listens+to+teammates+during+a+volleyball+match+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Xtream+Arena+on+Friday+Oct.+27%2C+2023.+The+Scarlet+Knights+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+3-2.+Davis+transferred+from+Tulane+in+2022%2C+but+was+redshirted+due+to+injury.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa middle hitter Anna Davis listens to teammates during a volleyball match between Iowa and Rutgers at Xtream Arena on Friday Oct. 27, 2023. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-2. Davis transferred from Tulane in 2022, but was redshirted due to injury.

The Daily Iowan: What do you like to do for fun?

Anna Davis: I like going on walks with friends. I like reading and baking. I love playing board games and occasionally doing puzzles.

What’s your favorite puzzle?

My roommate Michelle and I — she’s on the [volleyball] team as well — we went through this one phase where we did all these Disney villain puzzles. The Disney puzzles are our favorite.

If you could eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Ice cream.

What’s your favorite book?

That’s like picking a favorite child. Recently, I’ve read “[The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo]”  but all time you just have to like the classics of “Harry Potter.” I’m a diehard fan — love the books, love the movies.

Favorite sport to watch?

Volleyball. That sounds funny because we play it all the time, but within my free time, all I’m doing is also watching volleyball. I also love watching college sports.

Favorite song at the moment?

All I’ve been playing lately is “Needed Me” by Rihanna.

How long does it take for you to get ready in the morning? What do you need to do to get ready?

It takes me about 30 minutes to go through my routine. My alarm goes off, then I’d be out the door in 30 minutes later for classes. So, I wake up, take a cold shower, do my hair, brush my teeth, make my coffee, make breakfast. For breakfast, I’m just heating something up like a breakfast burrito.

Dress to impress or dress for comfort?

Normally dress for comfort. But, like I’m telling someone, ‘Dress well, test well.’ If I have a test, and you see me dress nice it’s like, ‘Oh, she has a test today.’ It just depends, but normally I dress for comfort.

Do you have a piece of advice or motto that you live by?

There are only two things you can control and that’s your attitude and effort. At the end of the day, I want to be laying down in my bed thinking I gave my 100 percent attitude and effort and all I could of those two things that day in my relationships, my friendships, my sports, my school, everything else. If I know I did the best I could in those every day, then I’m taking care of everything I need to.
