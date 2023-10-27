The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Key Veteran Players Return to Iowa Women’s Basketball
With the Iowa Women’s Basketball Team preparing for their regular season, a returning duo looks to bring the team to the next level. DITV reporter David Consuelos has more on the essential pieces.
David Consuelos
,
DITV Reporter
October 27, 2023
0
More to Discover
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Twin Sisters Breaking Records on the Track, Together
DITV Sports: Women’s Athletics on the RISE at Iowa
DITV Sports: Controversial Call Costs Hawkeyes A Rivalry Win
About the Contributor
David Consuelos
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
