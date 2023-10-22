The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI College of Dentistry sees influx in Medicaid patients
University of Iowa graduates purchase BlackStone restaurant
FIJI trial set for November 2024 in Tama County
Iowa women’s basketball boasts dominant post production that aids big win over Clarke University
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball steamrolls Clarke University in final exhibition matchup
Advertisement

Paranormal Cirque presents circus act of horror in Coralville

Paranormal Cirque brought delightful frights and world-class acrobatics to Coralville from Oct. 19-22.
Lily Czechowicz, Arts Reporter
October 22, 2023
Argentina+Portugal+dances+in+the+air+while+hanging+from+her+hair+during+a+performance+from+Paranormal+Cirque%2C+a+celestial+and+mysterious+circus+touring+across+the+U.S.%2C+outside+of+the+Coral+Ridge+Mall+in+Coralville%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+19%2C+2023.+Around+200+adrenaline+junkies+and+spectators+viewed+a+show+with+acrobats%2C+illusionists%2C+and+other+performances+in+a+circus-like+setting.+
Grace Smith
Argentina Portugal dances in the air while hanging from her hair during a performance from Paranormal Cirque, a celestial and mysterious circus touring across the U.S., outside of the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Around 200 adrenaline junkies and spectators viewed a show with acrobats, illusionists, and other performances in a circus-like setting.

In the tent erected in the parking lot of the Coral Ridge Mall, a chainsaw roared, nurses covered in bloodied bandages dragged swords behind them and an unsmiling clown passed by, cracking his bat on the floor.

The traveling Paranormal Cirque came to Coralville Oct. 19 and stayed until Oct. 22. Its novel combination of horror and humor mixed with world-class acrobatics horrified and mesmerized audiences who dared to enter.

To enter the Paranormal Cirque, audience members had to brave a hallway filled with monsters of every kind. At every step, a new monster was ready to taunt them with weapons, jump out from the shadows, and grab hold of them.

“They definitely know how to scare people,” audience member Matt Uhrin said.

Uhrin, a Halloween enthusiast from Cedar Rapids, said that he doesn’t scare easily and goes to haunted houses to see who is able to get a good scare out of him. Intrigued by an ad for Paranormal Cirque, he did not attend the performance with set expectations.

“Scared and entertained, that’s the whole point of it,” Uhrin said.

As the show began, zombies swung around each other in the air with perfect timing, a banshee dangled from terrible heights, and performers pushed the limits of the human body.

In one performance, performer Argentina Portugal laid on a bed and was quickly pulled into the air. Her long white gown flowed around her, making her look like a vengeful spirit. The audience was amazed and horrified to see her hung by only her hair. She swung low, sometimes sweeping down to reach out to audience members and snatch their popcorn.

RELATED: Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue gets freaky at Wildwood Saloon

“The skills that the performers have are incredible,” audience member Danielle Witt said.

Witt, who seeks out horror, had been to plenty of cirque shows before, but never a paranormal production. They brought their girlfriend, Jess Peterson, along.

Peterson, a self-proclaimed “scaredy cat,” still loves all things spooky. When asked by The Daily Iowan why she likes to seek out things that scare her, she said, “It gets your blood pumping and adrenaline. It’s kind of like a high almost.”

There is a vital element of humor added to the Paranormal Cirque. Performer Mouhamed Diop asked the audience for a volunteer to throw knives at. From the crowd, he picked out unwilling volunteers and sized them up; not too big and not too small. Finally, he picked out Joe Lobb from the crowd.

He plucked Lobb from the stage — as well as someone’s cotton candy, of which he gave Lobb a bite — and strapped him to a plank of wood, blindfolding him. Diop lifted his knife to throw with a mighty cry while a guard popped a balloon. The audience cheered as if Diop had thrown a carefully aimed blade.

“I was kind of worried that I was going to get stabbed, but I knew I was going to be fine,” Lobb later said.

The thrill seekers who come to performances like Paranormal Cirque are looking for an experience that will make their heart pound, but in a way that cannot be replicated at home or in a movie theater.

Performer Ben Holland said the shared experience of live performance is something that people need.

“It’s something that you can’t let die. The circus is not dying, people need real stuff like this,” Holland said.

The Paranormal Cirque performances featured elements of horror-supporting acts of acrobatic excellence. The performers’ relationship with the audience is what created such a unique experience. Paranormal Cirque was not the scariest performance, but it was funny, hypnotic, bewitching, and, at times, downright terrifying.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Argentina Portugal dances in the air while hanging from her hair during a performance from Paranormal Cirque, a celestial and mysterious circus touring across the U.S., outside of the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Around 200 adrenaline junkies and spectators viewed a show with acrobats, illusionists, and other performances in a circus-like setting.
Photos: Paranormal Cirque visits Coralville
Photo by Harry Locke, contributed by Zainub Priya Dala
Ask the Author | Zainub Priya Dala
Photo contributed by Jenna Brownlee
UI alum, artist behind 300-foot Iowa City Municipal Airport mural
More in Events
Photo by Miranda Meyer, contributed by Kayla Schindler
UI Opera’s ‘L’amico Fritz’ brings the fear and bliss of falling in love to the stage
Gina Hausknecht speaks during a discussion panel about contemporary approaches to Shakespeare at the Senate Chambers in the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
400 years after his first folio, William Shakespeare is still relevant to Iowa City community
Rugs are seen at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The event was led by Iowa City’s Ten Thousand Villages and Yousaf Chaman to raise money for Pakistan after recent flood damage.
Ten Thousand Villages brings fair-trade rugs from across the world to Iowa City
About the Contributors
Lily Czechowicz, Arts Reporter
she/her
Lily Czechowicz is a recent graduate of the University of Iowa from which she earned a degree in English & Creative Writing.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in