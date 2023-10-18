UI alum, artist behind 300-foot Iowa City Municipal Airport mural

Ever since attending the University of Iowa for her bachelor’s in fine arts in graphic design, Des Moines-based artist Jenna Brownlee has made sure to revisit Iowa City at least once every year.

When she was selected to paint the Iowa City Municipal Airport mural, she couldn’t have been more excited.

“Even though aviation is not something that I have experience with or, you know, it was like a new subject to pursue, for me, it just felt so right to go back and be able to contribute to the cultural landscape there,” Brownlee said.

In March of this year, Brownlee started collaborating with the airport commission to develop the artwork for the mural that would span 300 feet of corrugated metal on the side of an airplane hangar.

The mural, titled “Flights Through Time,” displays a historic timeline of the Iowa City Municipal Airport. It is a story of the airport’s landmarks and accomplishments over the years told with bold and bright colors.

From the image of a plane flying through the air to a sprawling cityscape, the mural is pleasing to each eye that passes it on South Riverside Drive, which faces the painted side of the hangar. Everyone entering Iowa City will be able to catch a glimpse of a dazzling history lesson.

RELATED: 300-foot Iowa City Airport mural to recognize airport contributions

After several rounds of revisions, Brownlee engaged in an intense artistic process over the course of two consecutive weeks. She projected her final sketch on the hangar to stencil the mural and then filled in her outline with acrylic paint and spray paint.

“It was a feat and its corrugated metal. So, there are pieces of metal that stick out. So, yeah, it was a challenging canvas to work on,” Brownlee said.

Before working as an independent artist, Brownlee spent ten years as a graphic designer for several organizations, helping them market and advertise. She also freelanced commissioned art as a side job.

After realizing her freelancing had become as big a business as graphic design, Brownlee knew she needed to make a change. This change was never more clear than when she had her first child.

“For a long time, I was just trying to fit a square peg into a round hole or whatever. And then you have a kid and everything just, like, clicks,” Brownlee said.

Ever since, Brownlee has worked independently, selling her own art as well as creating art for clients upon request. Her mission as an artist no matter the project is, in her words, “is just to make people happy.”

However, art is also a source of joy and a therapeutic release for Brownlee. Her favorite subjects to paint are flowers because of their depth, layers and unique textures. She also loves when the clients who commission her for a piece of public art, like a mural, give her more free reign.

“Any opportunity I get to just create art for art’s sake … I just paint big, bold, beautiful flowers,” Brownlee said.

Art has been Brownlee’s passion since she was a child, but she avoided pursuing it in her studies until graduate school because her parents consistently reminded her how difficult it was to be successful in such a field.

Today, Brownlee is represented by the Liz Lidgett Gallery, which is owned by Liz Lidgett. Brownlee and Lidgett established this arrangement in 2017, and it has changed the entire trajectory of Brownlee’s career.

“I was motivated to pivot, and she and I got together, and she asked if I would like to be represented by her gallery for acrylic on canvas work,” Brownlee said. “And so that is how my work has kind of started to evolve into what it is now with a lot of florals on canvas.”

Brownlee is undertaking two large public projects, and she hopes she can be an example for young artists trying to begin a career.

An unveiling ceremony for the public will be held next week Oct. 26, at noon, during which Brownlee will be available for a meet-and-greet with the audience.

“It’s just like, I am just your everyday average mom with kids getting through each day,” Brownlee said. “I started off as a student, and it’s a reality that you can create for yourself. And so if I can be a motivation or a resource for aspiring artists, I think that’s important.”