Iowa field hockey notebook | Hawkeyes top Hoosiers and Cardinals, embark on one last road trip

The fifth-ranked Iowa field hockey team improved to 12-2 with away victories against Indiana and No. 6 Louisville on Oct. 13 and 15, respectively.

The Hawkeyes began the two-game road stretch with a trip to Bloomington, Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers with two goals to their none.

But both teams were unable to put one past the goalkeeper in the first period of play — despite the Hawkeyes putting up six shot attempts.

Iowa finally broke through in the second period as second-year midfielder Milly Short capitalized on a penalty corner in the 16th minute and notched her first goal of the season.

The Hawkeyes maintained that pressure on the Hoosiers throughout the second period.

Third-year utility player Hillary Cox found the back of the cage seven minutes after Short did on an unassisted goal — marking the third goal of the season for the Wilmette, Illinois, product.

The Iowa defense pitched its eighth shutout of the season in the victory, the defense holding the Hoosiers to five shots on goal throughout the competition. Iowa second-year goalie Mia Magnotta recorded five saves on the day.

Louisville luck

The Hawkeyes earned their fifth win against a ranked opponent this season after topping No. 6 Louisville, 2-1, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Iowa started this game off firing on the offensive end.

First-year forward Dionne van Aalsum gave the Hawkeyes the lead with an unassisted goal in the seventh minute of the contest.

And with five minutes left in the contest, van Aalsum found the back of the cage yet again, this time off of an assist from third year forward Annika Herbine.

In light of her performance over the weekend, van Aalsum was announced the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, and she now leads the nation with 25 goals and 54 points so far this season.

Louisville second-year Rylie Wollerton scored the Cardinals’ lone goal of the game with 10 seconds remaining, but it was to no avail, the Hawkeyes escaping with the win.

Magnotta recorded seven saves for the Hawkeyes — marking 43 saves on the year for the Forty-Fort, Pennsylvania, product.

“Today was a fantastic win against a very good Louisville team,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci told Hawkeye Sports. “The Hawks were dialed in from start to finish. Mia Magnotta had some world class saves down the stretch. We will enjoy this and get prepared for another important road trip.”

Up next

The Iowa field hockey team has one more road trip in it before closing out the regular season with a home contest against Rutgers in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes take on No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Penn State in College Park, Maryland, on Oct. 20 and State College, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 22, respectively.

Maryland comes into the contest with a 12-3 overall record and 4-1 record in conference play.

The Terrapins have impressive, ranked wins over No. 7 Virginia, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 12 Boston College, No. 15 Michigan, and No. 16 Penn State.

Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten in goals per game at 2.67 and has outscored its opponents, 40-15, this season.

Penn State comes into the game with a 7-6 record and is 2-3 in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions have been on the brink of the same success the Terrapins enjoy, having suffered one-score losses to No. 4 Rutgers, No. 7 Virginia, and No. 15 Michigan. But the Nittany Lions also took down No. 10 Ohio State, 2-1.

Penn State is fifth in the conference in goals per game with 2.46, also leading the conference in saves with 82.