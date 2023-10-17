PCP | Where is the best place in Iowa City to get a hot beverage for fall?

Prairie Lights Bookstore and Cafe

A hot beverage is necessary to have in hand as the fall transitions into winter, and Iowa City has the perfect cafe for satisfying one’s hot beverage needs. The best spot, in many residents’ opinion, is Prairie Lights Bookstore and Cafe.

In the heart of downtown, Prairie Lights has a wide selection of books leading to its upstairs cafe, where customers are welcomed by kind baristas. Its menu selection has specialty drinks, such as Mexican hot chocolate, all types of coffee, a select variety of teas, and delectable pastries. After ordering a hot drink, there is a cozy seating area to rest or work while enjoying the warm embrace of the calm atmosphere, almost making one forget about the biting cold outside.

Prairie Lights is the best place to enjoy a hot drink because its flavors are rich and earthy, mirroring the deepening colors and aromas of the latter half of the year. Another reason is the convenience of the cafe because of its intimate size as it saves the guests from an ever-present, large crowd of people which would be in other local cafes in Iowa City.

For an authentic Iowa City experience, one should escape from the cold and come to Prairie Lights and enjoy its most popular hot drink among the bookworms and college students as the fresh, gourmand salted caramel flavor of The Black Rider cappuccino harmonizes the smooth espresso, providing a full day of energy.

DayDrink Coffee

Where is the best place to go and get a hot pick-me-up beverage in Iowa City? In my opinion, DayDrink Coffee will leave you satisfied and warmed up on a chilly fall day.

DayDrink is a very unique local coffee company. The staff is warm and inviting. It is definitely the place you want to go when the weather’s getting cold.

DayDrink’s fall menu is the pure reason they are the number one place to go for a festive, warm beverage. Its fall menu items are one of a kind.

For example, you’ll see drinks such as “Getting Figgy With it,” which contains espresso, brown sugar, maple syrup, and figs, or “Pumpkin Spicy” with pumpkin, curry, and espresso. Both are two very unique warm beverages that make you want to go in and try. They won’t disappoint you.

In addition to its delicious drinks, DayDrink is focused on making and serving its drinks sustainably.

DayDrink is having a “glass revolution,” meaning the cafe uses glass jars to reduce plastic and paper use in its shops. DayDrink also roasts all its coffee in-house and prides itself on making everyone feel welcome.

Overall, DayDrink is the best place in Iowa City to get a warm beverage because of its unique and aesthetic drinks, its sustainable practices, and its welcoming and warm environment. DayDrink’s fall drinks will warm you right up and so will the presence of its employees.

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.