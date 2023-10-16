Hawkeye Marching Band members ink first NIL deal with The Brick Kitchen

Eighteen student musicians from the mellophone section of the Hawkeye Marching Band signed an NIL deal over the weekend with The Brick Kitchen, according to The Brick Kitchen’s Facebook page.

It is the first time in history that members of the Hawkeye Marching Band have been compensated for the use of their Name, Image, or Likeness for advertising and marketing purposes.

In the Facebook post, there is a picture featuring the 18 student musicians wearing a black shirt that says “Mellies” with a yellow heart and The Brick Kitchen’s logo.

The Brick Kitchen opened in May 2021 and is an independent, family-owned kitchenware store in Independence, Iowa.

The post said that the store intends to utilize the band members in advertising and social media campaigns. In return, the students will be compensated financially and with products from The Brick Kitchen’s inventory. The store sells cookware, bakeware, drinkware, kitchen cutlery, cookbooks, and more.

“Most people don’t realize the amount of effort Marching Band students put into their performances,” Shelly Whited, owner of The Brick Kitchen, said in a statement. “Many of these students are also trying to maintain part-time jobs, so it can be stressful. This is a great way for us to provide a little financial help and have a lot of fun while doing it. We are also excited to be the first business to ink a deal for a full instrument section with an NCAA Marching Band.”