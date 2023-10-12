The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 7 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 12, 2023
Iowa+football+players+walk+off+the+field+after+the+Iowa+homecoming+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Purdue+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+7%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Boilermakers+20-14.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa football players walk off the field after the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14.

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (24-12): Wisconsin – Madison still blows, but it will be a House of Pain for the Hawkeyes. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (18-18): Iowa – Big Deac energy. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (23-13): Iowa – I will never pick the Wisconsin Badgers to win a football game. Never. 

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (21-15): Wisconsin – The return to Madison might be too much for Deac. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (21-15): Wisconsin – Iowa limped to 20 points against the 2nd worst defense in the Big Ten … Badgers aren’t that bad.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (21-15): Wisconsin – Still, Cooper DeJean will get an interception for a touchdown.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (24-12): Iowa – Badgers? We don’t need no stinkin’ Badgers.

No. 8 Oregon @ No. 7 Washington 

McGowan: Washington – “Face me!!!” – random citizen of Seattle when I visited 

Roering: Oregon – A clash of future Big Ten squads.

Votzmeyer: Oregon – One last matchup before the two succumb to the “run the ball and punt” play style next year.

Worth: Oregon – The Ducks are the better overall team. 

Merrick: Oregon – The Ducks defense will be the difference maker in this one.

Bohnenkamp: Washington – Winner gets the Big Ten West title.

Brummond: Washington – This might set a Big Ten scoring record.

No. 25 Miami @ No. 12 North Carolina 

McGowan: North Carolina – A fresh-out-the-club Michael Irvin could coach better. 

Roering: North Carolina – Miami should have kept the turnover chain.

Votzmeyer: Miami – The Hurricanes have a hard time bending the knee to opponents this season.

Worth: North Carolina – What was Miami thinking last week? 

Merrick: Miami – I’d bet the house they kneel it out if they’re up late again.

Bohnenkamp: North Carolina – At least the Canes won’t have to worry about the Victory Formation.

Brummond: North Carolina – Miami takes a knee in the final seconds. Tough way to lose.

No. 10 USC @ No. 21 Notre Dame 

McGowan: USC – Nothing feels better than watching Notre Dame collapse. Take that, Lou Holtz. 

Roering: USC – Must win game for both teams. 

Votzmeyer: USC – Caleb Williams will equal Stetson Bennett until he finds an NFL team that suits him.

Worth: USC – A lot of question marks for both teams heading into this game. 

Merrick: USC – I don’t even care if I’m right about this one, I’m just not picking Notre Dame a 3rd time.
Bohnenkamp: USC – If only this would be a Big Ten game next year…

Brummond: USC – If Caleb Williams really wanted to prove himself, he should transfer to Iowa.

No. 18 UCLA @ No. 15 Oregon State 

McGowan: Oregon State – Former Bruin Zach LaVine cannot be trusted in the clutch. 

Roering: Oregon State – Beaver fever 

Votzmeyer: Oregon State – Go Beavers, future Mountain West champions.

Worth: Oregon State – Give me the Beavers at home. 

Merrick: Oregon State – Who’s going to adopt the PAC-2

Bohnenkamp: Oregon State – Another oddly fun PAC-12 game.

Brummond: Oregon State – The Pac-12 is certainly going out with a bang.

Bowling Green @ Buffalo 

McGowan: Buffalo – I once picked up a 4-7-10 split. Please clap. 

Roering: Buffalo – Bowling Green’s colors being orange and brown just throws me off.

Votzmeyer: Bowling Green – Who picks these games?

Worth: Buffalo – The Griselda Records fan in me has to go with the Bulls. 

Merrick: Buffalo – Make it three in a row for the buffs

Bohnenkamp: Buffalo – A lot of bad in this game.

Brummond: Buffalo – Bowling Green is not the birthplace of a popular game-day snack.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
