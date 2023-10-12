On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 7 college football games

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (24-12): Wisconsin – Madison still blows, but it will be a House of Pain for the Hawkeyes.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (18-18): Iowa – Big Deac energy.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (23-13): Iowa – I will never pick the Wisconsin Badgers to win a football game. Never.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (21-15): Wisconsin – The return to Madison might be too much for Deac.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (21-15): Wisconsin – Iowa limped to 20 points against the 2nd worst defense in the Big Ten … Badgers aren’t that bad.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (21-15): Wisconsin – Still, Cooper DeJean will get an interception for a touchdown.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (24-12): Iowa – Badgers? We don’t need no stinkin’ Badgers.

No. 8 Oregon @ No. 7 Washington

McGowan: Washington – “Face me!!!” – random citizen of Seattle when I visited

Roering: Oregon – A clash of future Big Ten squads.

Votzmeyer: Oregon – One last matchup before the two succumb to the “run the ball and punt” play style next year.

Worth: Oregon – The Ducks are the better overall team.

Merrick: Oregon – The Ducks defense will be the difference maker in this one.



Bohnenkamp: Washington – Winner gets the Big Ten West title.

Brummond: Washington – This might set a Big Ten scoring record.

No. 25 Miami @ No. 12 North Carolina

McGowan: North Carolina – A fresh-out-the-club Michael Irvin could coach better.

Roering: North Carolina – Miami should have kept the turnover chain.

Votzmeyer: Miami – The Hurricanes have a hard time bending the knee to opponents this season.

Worth: North Carolina – What was Miami thinking last week?

Merrick: Miami – I’d bet the house they kneel it out if they’re up late again.



Bohnenkamp: North Carolina – At least the Canes won’t have to worry about the Victory Formation.

Brummond: North Carolina – Miami takes a knee in the final seconds. Tough way to lose.

No. 10 USC @ No. 21 Notre Dame

McGowan: USC – Nothing feels better than watching Notre Dame collapse. Take that, Lou Holtz.

Roering: USC – Must win game for both teams.

Votzmeyer: USC – Caleb Williams will equal Stetson Bennett until he finds an NFL team that suits him.

Worth: USC – A lot of question marks for both teams heading into this game.

Merrick: USC – I don’t even care if I’m right about this one, I’m just not picking Notre Dame a 3rd time.

Bohnenkamp: USC – If only this would be a Big Ten game next year…

Brummond: USC – If Caleb Williams really wanted to prove himself, he should transfer to Iowa.

No. 18 UCLA @ No. 15 Oregon State

McGowan: Oregon State – Former Bruin Zach LaVine cannot be trusted in the clutch.

Roering: Oregon State – Beaver fever

Votzmeyer: Oregon State – Go Beavers, future Mountain West champions.

Worth: Oregon State – Give me the Beavers at home.

Merrick: Oregon State – Who’s going to adopt the PAC-2



Bohnenkamp: Oregon State – Another oddly fun PAC-12 game.

Brummond: Oregon State – The Pac-12 is certainly going out with a bang.

Bowling Green @ Buffalo

McGowan: Buffalo – I once picked up a 4-7-10 split. Please clap.

Roering: Buffalo – Bowling Green’s colors being orange and brown just throws me off.

Votzmeyer: Bowling Green – Who picks these games?

Worth: Buffalo – The Griselda Records fan in me has to go with the Bulls.

Merrick: Buffalo – Make it three in a row for the buffs



Bohnenkamp: Buffalo – A lot of bad in this game.

Brummond: Buffalo – Bowling Green is not the birthplace of a popular game-day snack.