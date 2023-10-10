The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with State Farm
UI physicist Allison Jaynes breaks barriers, wins two prestigious awards
Graphic: See how Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark stacks up on the national stage
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes begin path to title with new-look squad
Defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa women’s basketball as fifth-year and team captain
Advertisement

Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with State Farm

The guard is the first collegiate athlete and only woman to sign a deal with the insurance company.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 10, 2023
Caitlin+Clark+holds+up+her+2023+Naismith+Trophy+during+the+Iowa+homecoming+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Purdue+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+7%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Boilermakers%2C+20-14.
Cody Blissett
Caitlin Clark holds up her 2023 Naismith Trophy during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14.

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark officially signed an NIL deal with State Farm to become the first collegiate athlete and woman to ink a contract with the insurance company.

Clark joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warrior guard Chris Paul on the State Farm team.

As part of the agreement, Clark could appear in commercials, social media advertisements, and events repping State Farm.

Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales and Marketing Officer for State Farm, joined the Front Office Sports Today podcast on Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

“Sports marketing is a key part of our growth strategy, and our investment over the last several decades has shown great business impact,” Cook said. “Welcoming Caitlin Clark to our team expands and strengthens our ability to positively impact communities, engage with audiences in meaningful ways, and reinforces our commitment to raising the visibility of women in sports. As a fellow Good Neighbor, we can’t wait to drive progress forward together with Caitlin for years to come.”  

Clark has partnerships with other big companies like Nike, Buick, Bose, Goldman Sachs, H&R Block, Topps, and the Midwest grocery store chain, Hy-Vee.

The 2023 National Player of the Year led the Hawkeyes to their first national time game appearance and was the fastest Division I basketball player, men’s or women’s, to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.

“State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court,” Clark said in a press release. “I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team – in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women’s game together.”
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles between South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal during a 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Clark completed eight assists. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks, 77-73, to advance to the National Championship Game.
Graphic: See how Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark stacks up on the national stage
Iowa women’s basketball team Head Coach Lisa Bluder answers questions during a press conference at Iowa women’s basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes ended last season as runner-up in the NCAA.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes begin path to title with new-look squad
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall talks to the media during the 2023 NCAA First Round women’s basketball pre-game press conferences and open practices at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa women’s basketball as fifth-year and team captain
More in Featured
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.
Mercy Iowa City sale hearing postponed, auction discussions continue
The Roast of Iowa City was hosted by The Little Village Magazine at ReUnion Brewery in Iowa City on Sunday Oct. 8, 2023.
The Roast of Iowa City proves IC, ‘Greatest Small City for the Arts’ doesn’t take itself too seriously
Vincent Shoppa speaks into a megaphone during a climate demonstration led by activists Vincent Shoppa, Izzy Kippes, Elizabeth Jorgensen in Iowa City on Oct. 8, 2023. They spent 15 hours collecting trash from a creek to deposit on the steps of City Hall in response to the citys negligence in addressing local pollution.
Iowa City activists dump trash at City Hall in protest
More in Latest News
Photo contributed by Allison Jaynes.
UI physicist Allison Jaynes breaks barriers, wins two prestigious awards
Donald Trump points during a rally at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Trump vows to ‘launch a revival of economic nationalism’ at Cedar Rapids rally
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Johnson rushed for 134 yards and scored one touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football's Kaleb Johnson returns from injury, leads offense against Purdue
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in