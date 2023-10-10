Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with State Farm

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark officially signed an NIL deal with State Farm to become the first collegiate athlete and woman to ink a contract with the insurance company.

Clark joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warrior guard Chris Paul on the State Farm team.

As part of the agreement, Clark could appear in commercials, social media advertisements, and events repping State Farm.

Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales and Marketing Officer for State Farm, joined the Front Office Sports Today podcast on Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

“Sports marketing is a key part of our growth strategy, and our investment over the last several decades has shown great business impact,” Cook said. “Welcoming Caitlin Clark to our team expands and strengthens our ability to positively impact communities, engage with audiences in meaningful ways, and reinforces our commitment to raising the visibility of women in sports. As a fellow Good Neighbor, we can’t wait to drive progress forward together with Caitlin for years to come.”

Honored to be the first college athlete joining team @StateFarm ! 🥳 So, where do I get the freshest khakis @JakeStateFarm ? #ad

Clark has partnerships with other big companies like Nike, Buick, Bose, Goldman Sachs, H&R Block, Topps, and the Midwest grocery store chain, Hy-Vee.

The 2023 National Player of the Year led the Hawkeyes to their first national time game appearance and was the fastest Division I basketball player, men’s or women’s, to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.

“State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court,” Clark said in a press release. “I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team – in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women’s game together.”