Iowa football’s Kaleb Johnson returns from injury, leads offense against Purdue

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson’s best two games on the ground have both come against Purdue.

The sophomore has rushed for 334 yards in the Hawkeyes’ last two contests against the Boilermakers, including 134 on Saturday and a career 200 rushing yards in Iowa’s 24-3 win last season.

Could it just be dumb luck that both of his most productive games have come against Purdue?

Johnson doesn’t think so.

“I feel like against them it’s just personal to me because I got a lot of people that I know on that team,” he said. “We’ve been stuff-talking to each other on the phone before the game. That’s what it is, basically.”

Johnson started the first two games of the season but missed the last three weeks due to a high ankle sprain. The Hamilton, Ohio, native said he was not 100 percent at the beginning of the year when he was on the field. He added that defensive lineman Yahya Black accidentally landed on his ankle in fall camp, so it had been hurting throughout the first two contests.

The rusher now feels fully healthy, and it was evident when he burst up the middle untouched for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

“I just love being back because it gives me a chance to do what I do,” Johnson said.

While in recovery, the 6-foot, 222-pounder said he was “hurting inside,” but his family and teammates encouraged him to stay on top of his treatments and push through.

Johnson specifically credited his grandfather for uplifting him while he was out the last few weeks.

“He always called me every day and made sure I was good, keep me encouraged, and tell me to stay on top of my treatments, too. So big thanks to him,” Johnson said.

During the starter’s absence, running back Leshon Williams received the bulk of the carries, with freshmen Kamari Moulton and Terrell Washington Jr. making scattered appearances.

Williams rushed for 76 yards against Purdue on 13 carries and leads the Hawkeyes with 292 total rushing yards this season.

Despite feeling down when he was hurt, Johnson said he always cheered on the other running backs from the sidelines because “they are like family to [him].”

“Talking about getting Kaleb back, Leshon looked more like Leshon today,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Took him a while to get started last week, but in the fourth quarter he looked like a Big Ten back.”

When Johnson recalled his touchdown play Saturday, he credited the O-line for the gaping hole they created for him.

As soon as No. 2 got the ball in his hands, there was nothing but green grass in front of him.

“I was thinking in my head, ‘I’m gone,'” Johnson said of his TD run. “It was just a blessing for it to be open like that and for me to score like that.”

Transfer quarterback Deacon Hill, who made his first start for the Hawkeyes in lieu of Cade McNamara, also praised the O-line.

“I turned around, and there was a ginormous hole,” Hill said of Johnson’s TD run. “I think any running back we have would have scored on that as well. The O-line blew a hole open there.”

Johnson ended Saturday’s contest averaging 7.9 yards per carry, easily surpassing his 3.3 and 1.9 yards per rush against Utah State and Iowa State, respectively. The Hawkeye, who set the program’s freshman rushing record with 779 yards last season, now has 225 total yards on the year.

“Came back a little quicker than maybe I anticipated based on what I heard or was hearing a couple weeks ago, but it’s been steady,” Ferentz said of Johnson. “But he looked like he was 100 percent, and it’s good to get him back.”