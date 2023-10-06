Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Purdue on Saturday

Iowa football heads into its first Big Ten West game of the season against Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are looking for their second straight conference victory following a 26-16 win over Michigan State last week. The Boilermakers lost to Iowa last season but have a new head coach in Ryan Walters and are coming off a 44-19 route of Illinois in Week 5.

Matchup: Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

Weather: 60 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: Peacock (subscription-required streaming service, not a traditional T.V. channel. The cost of Peacock starts at $5.99 per month and can be streamed on T.V., computer, phone, or tablet. Student plans are available for $1.99 per month with student verification required).

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 39