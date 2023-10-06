The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Purdue on Saturday

Find out more about the Hawkeyes’ Homecoming matchup, including start time, weather, and announcers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 6, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Deacon+Hill+throws+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.+Hill+averaged+4.3+yards+per+throw.
Grace Smith
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Hill averaged 4.3 yards per throw.

Iowa football heads into its first Big Ten West game of the season against Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are looking for their second straight conference victory following a 26-16 win over Michigan State last week. The Boilermakers lost to Iowa last season but have a new head coach in Ryan Walters and are coming off a 44-19 route of Illinois in Week 5.

Matchup: Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

Weather: 60 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: Peacock (subscription-required streaming service, not a traditional T.V. channel. The cost of Peacock starts at $5.99 per month and can be streamed on T.V., computer, phone, or tablet. Student plans are available for $1.99 per month with student verification required).

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 39
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
