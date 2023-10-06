Iowa Democrats finalize mail-in caucus plan

Iowa Democrats will wait until Super Tuesday to announce the results of the Iowa Caucus in 2024 under the tentative timeline submitted to the national Democrats Rules and Bylaws Committee that is expected to meet on Friday.

The Iowa Democrats, in a letter to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, announced that although the group will caucus on the same date as Iowa Republicans on Jan. 15, 2024, the results of presidential preference cards cast by Iowa Democrats will not be released until March 5, 2024, most commonly known as Super Tuesday.

The concession by Iowa Democrats puts an end to the years long battle to keep Iowa’s Democratic caucus the first-in-the-nation as President Joe Biden and national Democrat leaders vie to bring state’s with a higher percentage of Black voters into the early calendar.

The Democrats can start signing up for the mail-in absentee process of presidential preference cards on Nov. 1. The state party will start mailing the ballots to Iowans starting Jan. 12.

The last day to request a presidential preference card will be Feb. 19, according to details released by the state party.

Chair of Iowa Democrats Rita Hart has received assurance that no states have a guaranteed spot in the early window in 2028, leaving Hart hopeful to recapture the states first-in-the-nation spot in 2028.

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said National Democrats have continued to come after Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus but Iowa Democrats haven’t pushed back hard enough.

“Constant and repeated attempts to thwart Iowa’s cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucus is nothing new,” Kaufmann said in a Friday news release.