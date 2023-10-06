The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa Democrats finalize mail-in caucus plan
Habitantes de Iowa puedan pierde acceso a materials de votacion que no esten en Inglés
Iowa football's offensive line sticks together, stays confident over adversity
Hinson, Miller-Meeks support Steve Scalise for new speaker of the House
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity program empowers women to learn construction
Iowa Democrats finalize mail-in caucus plan

Under the new plan, Iowa Democrats would announce the results of the presidential preference cards around Super Tuesday.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 6, 2023
Members+of+the+audience+cheer+as+Pete+Buttigeig+takes+the+stage+at+the+Bell+Center+following+the+closing+of+the+polls+on+Monday%2C+February+3%2C+2020.+The+Democratic+National+Committee%E2%80%99s+Rules+and+Bylaws+panel+voted+to+strip+Iowa+of+its+first-in-the-nation+status+on+Friday.
Wyatt Dlouhy
Members of the audience cheer as Pete Buttigeig takes the stage at the Bell Center following the closing of the polls on Monday, February 3, 2020. The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel voted to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status on Friday.

Iowa Democrats will wait until Super Tuesday to announce the results of the Iowa Caucus in 2024 under the tentative timeline submitted to the national Democrats Rules and Bylaws Committee that is expected to meet on Friday. 

The Iowa Democrats, in a letter to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, announced that although the group will caucus on the same date as Iowa Republicans on Jan. 15, 2024, the results of presidential preference cards cast by Iowa Democrats will not be released until March 5, 2024, most commonly known as Super Tuesday. 

The concession by Iowa Democrats puts an end to the years long battle to keep Iowa’s Democratic caucus the first-in-the-nation as President Joe Biden and national Democrat leaders vie to bring state’s with a higher percentage of Black voters into the early calendar. 

The Democrats can start signing up for the mail-in absentee process of presidential preference cards on Nov. 1. The state party will start mailing the ballots to Iowans starting Jan. 12. 

The last day to request a presidential preference card will be Feb. 19, according to details released by the state party. 

Chair of Iowa Democrats Rita Hart has received assurance that no states have a guaranteed spot in the early window in 2028, leaving Hart hopeful to recapture the states first-in-the-nation spot in 2028.

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said National Democrats have continued to come after Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus but Iowa Democrats haven’t pushed back hard enough. 

“Constant and repeated attempts to thwart Iowa’s cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucus is nothing new,” Kaufmann said in a Friday news release.

About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Wyatt Dlouhy, Photojournalist
 
Wyatt Dlouhy is a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a fifth-year student both studying journalism, and pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography. He enjoys photographing concerts, political events, and news assignments.
