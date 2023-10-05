One-on-one with Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris

The Daily Iowan: What would be the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?

Jermari Harris: If I won the lottery? I would get my dad a new tombstone. I want to get him one of those big, castle-like tombstones… He’s actually buried in the same cemetery as Juice Wrld and Juice Wrld has a crazy tombstone, so I would definitely get him a new one.

If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Giordano’s Pizza

Are you a big movie guy? What’s your favorite genre?

I’m a big action guy … I like “Scarface.” Actually, I grew up loving “The Lion King.” That was one of my favorite movies.

Have you rewatched Lion King recently?

I actually rewatched the live-action one with the actual lions and it was pretty decent.

I actually haven’t seen the live-action Lion King.

You haven’t seen that one? They’re not actually alive, but they’re like real-life lions. They remade it about four or five years ago.

The original is always the best though, right?

Oh, yeah.

Who would you want to play you in a movie?

Denzel Washington — if he were younger.

Why is that?

I feel like Denzel is one of the greatest of all time. He can capture anybody.

How would you describe your fashion style? Are you more laid back, or do you like the designer clothes?

My style is very versatile. It kind of just depends on how I’m feeling that day. I have a wide variety of stuff. I’m not really into that designer stuff, but I love finding stuff that people don’t have. I go to flea markets sometimes just to grab some vintage stuff, or I might go to the mall and grab something else.

Is there a favorite story you like to thrift at?

Swap-O-Rama Flea Markets in Chicago. I think it’s one of the biggest flea markets in the nation. On Sundays, they’ve got everything you need.

Are there any pet peeves that you have around football? Some guys were talking about their pants and how they come loose or getting new cleats annoying them.

I really hate it when my pants go over my knees in the game for some reason. I grew up playing basketball in short shorts — but not too short though — so I just feel like I can’t move as well when they are over my knees.

What would you be doing if you weren’t playing football on Saturdays?

Right now? I’d probably be working in downtown Chicago. When I was a kid, I always wanted to be a briefcase and suit guy and work in a business.

What’s your major?

Enterprise leadership.

That makes sense then — I assume you want to play football for as long as you can, but that would be the route you would go toward when you’re done?

Definitely.

Do you have a piece of advice or a motto that you live by with athletics or just in general?

What you give is what you get. I remember Bob Sanders said that back in 2019 when he was an honorary captain, and that stuck with me and hit me hard, so I’m trying to give it my all so I can get it all.

And especially with you being out last year— is giving your all kind of heightened this year?

Most definitely. Just watching film, helping the younger guys out, and sacrificing a little something just to help this team win.