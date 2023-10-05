The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 6 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 5, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Deacon+Hill+throws+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.+Hill+threw+for+115+yards.
Grace Smith
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Hill threw for 115 yards.

Purdue @ Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (20-10): Iowa – Even a new Gatorade flavor won’t help these lukewarm Boilermakers. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (14-16): Iowa – The Hawks desperately need Kaleb and Jaz back.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (18-12): Iowa – Might I remind you all of the last Homecoming game against Purdue?

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (18-12):.Iowa – Never count out Iowa, I guess. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (16-14): Iowa – Deacon Hill is a haus who can toss. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (18-12): Iowa – Cooper DeJean gets another touchdown. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-11): Iowa –  Does losing a starting QB impact an already struggling offense? 

No. 20 Kentucky @ No. 1 Georgia 

McGowan: Georgia – As a Peach State native, my golden doodle Millie is a Bulldog at heart. 

Roering: Georgia – Brock Bowers is a dude.

Votzmeyer: Georgia – “Brock Bowers” sounds like a Diary of a Wimpy Kid villain.

Worth: Georgia –  Even after a shaky win at Auburn, the Dawgs remain atop college football. 

Merrick: Dawgs don’t lose to underdogs.
Bohnenkamp: Georgia – The Bulldogs survived their scare of the season last week. 

Brummond: Georgia – The Bulldogs are the team to beat. 

No. 12 Oklahoma  @ No. 3 Texas 

McGowan: Texas – My dog Cali can take on Bevo. She fears none, except the vacuum. 

Roering: Oklahoma – Game of the week.

Votzmeyer: Texas – Why can’t Iowa have a rivalry called something like the “Red River Showdown?”

Worth: Texas – I have a feeling this will be a banger of a game. 

Merrick: Texas – This feels like a classic “Texas is not back” moment, but life is more fun when the Longhorns win.
Bohnenkamp: Texas – Will be a great SEC matchup next year. 

Brummond: Texas – Oklahoma gave up 20 points in one half to Iowa State. One half!

No. 23 LSU vs. No. 21 Missouri 

McGowan: Missouri – Those five pillars in Columbia should be goalposts. Infinite doink. 

Roering: Missouri- Solid journalism school.

Votzmeyer: LSU – Joe Burrow bleauxs.

Worth: Missouri – Please, no tiger on tiger crimes. 

Merrick: LSU – I’ll be right about the Tigers eventually, right?

Bohnenkamp: Missouri – A fascinatingly good SEC matchup.

Brummond: LSU – There’s a 100 percent chance the Tigers win this game. 

Texas Tech @ Baylor 

McGowan: – Texas Tech – Some say this matchup stinks, butt I disagree. 

Roering: Baylor – Typical Big 12 game. High scoring and no defense.

Votzmeyer:  Texas Tech – Skip to 1:52 in Lemon Pepper Freestyle by Drake and Rick Ross.

Worth: Texas Tech – I’m not fooled by that last-second win over UCF. Baylor’s squad is rough. 

Merrick: Texas Tech – As a Kansas City Chiefs fan, I feel inclined to root for the home of the GOAT.
Bohnenkamp: Baylor – Big 12 mediocrity at its best.

Brummond: Texas Tech – Easily the third-biggest game in the state of Texas this weekend. 

Arkansas State @ Troy 

McGowan: Troy – Imagine betting on a Sun Belt Conference game. That would be too much fun. 

Roering: Troy – T-Roy the mascot is an absolute tank.

Votzmeyer: Troy –  Come Saturday, I’d feel safe knowing a Trojan was protecting me.

Worth: Arkansas State – The Wolves have a true freshman at QB who is balling. 

Merrick: Troy – Not going to be the only Trojan team to win big this week.

Bohnenkamp: Troy – There’s not much to say about this game.

Brummond: Troy – You don’t hear much talk about Sun Belt Conference expansion. 
