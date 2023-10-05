On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 6 college football games

Purdue @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (20-10): Iowa – Even a new Gatorade flavor won’t help these lukewarm Boilermakers.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (14-16): Iowa – The Hawks desperately need Kaleb and Jaz back.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (18-12): Iowa – Might I remind you all of the last Homecoming game against Purdue?

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (18-12):.Iowa – Never count out Iowa, I guess.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (16-14): Iowa – Deacon Hill is a haus who can toss.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (18-12): Iowa – Cooper DeJean gets another touchdown.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-11): Iowa – Does losing a starting QB impact an already struggling offense?

No. 20 Kentucky @ No. 1 Georgia

McGowan: Georgia – As a Peach State native, my golden doodle Millie is a Bulldog at heart.

Roering: Georgia – Brock Bowers is a dude.

Votzmeyer: Georgia – “Brock Bowers” sounds like a Diary of a Wimpy Kid villain.

Worth: Georgia – Even after a shaky win at Auburn, the Dawgs remain atop college football.

Merrick: Dawgs don’t lose to underdogs.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – The Bulldogs survived their scare of the season last week.

Brummond: Georgia – The Bulldogs are the team to beat.

No. 12 Oklahoma @ No. 3 Texas

McGowan: Texas – My dog Cali can take on Bevo. She fears none, except the vacuum.

Roering: Oklahoma – Game of the week.

Votzmeyer: Texas – Why can’t Iowa have a rivalry called something like the “Red River Showdown?”

Worth: Texas – I have a feeling this will be a banger of a game.

Merrick: Texas – This feels like a classic “Texas is not back” moment, but life is more fun when the Longhorns win.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Will be a great SEC matchup next year.

Brummond: Texas – Oklahoma gave up 20 points in one half to Iowa State. One half!

No. 23 LSU vs. No. 21 Missouri

McGowan: Missouri – Those five pillars in Columbia should be goalposts. Infinite doink.

Roering: Missouri- Solid journalism school.

Votzmeyer: LSU – Joe Burrow bleauxs.

Worth: Missouri – Please, no tiger on tiger crimes.

Merrick: LSU – I’ll be right about the Tigers eventually, right?



Bohnenkamp: Missouri – A fascinatingly good SEC matchup.

Brummond: LSU – There’s a 100 percent chance the Tigers win this game.

Texas Tech @ Baylor

McGowan: – Texas Tech – Some say this matchup stinks, butt I disagree.

Roering: Baylor – Typical Big 12 game. High scoring and no defense.

Votzmeyer: Texas Tech – Skip to 1:52 in Lemon Pepper Freestyle by Drake and Rick Ross.

Worth: Texas Tech – I’m not fooled by that last-second win over UCF. Baylor’s squad is rough.

Merrick: Texas Tech – As a Kansas City Chiefs fan, I feel inclined to root for the home of the GOAT.

Bohnenkamp: Baylor – Big 12 mediocrity at its best.

Brummond: Texas Tech – Easily the third-biggest game in the state of Texas this weekend.

Arkansas State @ Troy

McGowan: Troy – Imagine betting on a Sun Belt Conference game. That would be too much fun.

Roering: Troy – T-Roy the mascot is an absolute tank.

Votzmeyer: Troy – Come Saturday, I’d feel safe knowing a Trojan was protecting me.

Worth: Arkansas State – The Wolves have a true freshman at QB who is balling.

Merrick: Troy – Not going to be the only Trojan team to win big this week.



Bohnenkamp: Troy – There’s not much to say about this game.

Brummond: Troy – You don’t hear much talk about Sun Belt Conference expansion.