Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity program empowers women to learn construction

The Women Build project from Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity empowers women in the construction field and in homebuilding.

Women are taught house building basics as well as behind-the-scenes looks at every process of constructing a home including frame working, landscaping, material buying, and painting.

Women volunteer with the project to extend their skills in the construction field while serving their community and helping a family in need. Anyone is eligible to volunteer, whether it is to learn more about building and modifying houses, or to give back to the community.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 10.9 percent of women made up the U.S. workforce in the construction industry in 2022 because of male-dominant environments, financial security, and lack of education.

The first Women Build project was completed in 2005 by a group of volunteers, and since has become an annual tradition to build a home for a local family or resident, empowering women in doing so and electing an honoree to oversee the project.

The honoree for the latest project is former State Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, who will be the 13th honoree of the Women Build project. Mascher has been a part of Habitat for Humanity for decades.

Executive Director of Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity Scott Hawes said the Women Build project has become one of the organization’s most successful community engagement projects.

“The idea is that women have a space to learn how to use tools, to build a house, and to participate in activities that oftentimes they’re shut out of, or they’re not welcomed on construction sites,” Hawes said.

Many students at the UI have taken part in these builds, including various women’s athletic teams, the UI’s own Habitat for Humanity student group, and the Women with Hammers student organization.

Victoria Deters, a UI student and leader of the Habitat for Humanity student organization, said building homes feels like giving back to the community.

“You’re not thinking about yourself,” Deters said. “You’re thinking about the people that you’re helping and that you’re doing a good thing.”

As an honoree, Mascher works with a committee of women and volunteers to raise $55,000 in donations and assist in the construction and modifications of an affordable home for a local family in need. Currently, the committee consists of 15 women.

The university chapter of Habitat for Humanity recruits students to assist with build sites and participate in fundraising events. The club transports groups of five to 15 students to each site in various parts of Johnson County.

Mascher was previously a member of the Iowa House for 28 years but did not seek reelection in 2022. Elinor Levin, a Democrat and Iowa City Resident, now represents the majority of Mascher’s former district after the district boundaries shifted during the 202 redistricting.

UI student Evan Moser is another member of the organization and said the main focus of it is on service.

“Overall, we just want to provide good safe housing for people in the community who need them,” Moser said.

Moser also said that no prior experience is required to join and that volunteers can participate in things ranging from hammering nails to painting.

“It’s very relaxed, in my opinion,” Moser said. “It’s also a great way to learn about house building while helping someone else. It makes me look at things differently.”

Construction sites can host 10 to 15 volunteers, and events are hosted every month. On Oct. 26, Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity is hosting its Hammers and Hardhats Women Build fundraiser at The Courtyard by Marriot.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity website, costing $65 per person or $585 for a table of 10 guests.