Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s game against Purdue

How new starting quarterback Deacon Hill performs will be a key viewing interest for fans, as well as how the Hawkeye offensive line adjusts to Purdue’s pass rush.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 5, 2023
Iowa+Hawkeyes+wide+receiver+Nico+Ragaini+%2889%29+celebrates+a+touchdown+with+tight+end+Sam+LaPorta+%2884%29+and+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+%282%29+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Purdue+at+Ross-Ade+Stadium+in+West+Lafayette%2C+Ind.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+5%2C+2022.
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Sam LaPorta (84) and running back Kaleb Johnson (2) during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

1. Performance of Deacon Hill 

It’s one thing for a backup quarterback to make their debut in the middle of the game, but it’s another for that same quarterback to come back the next week and deliver as the starter. Now that Hill has played more than a few garbage-time snaps, opposing teams now have a better idea about who he is and thus will be more prepared for what the Santa Barbara native throws their way. Plus, there’s just more pressure on the quarterback who prepares all week as the starter and not one who heads into the game upon short notice.

On Tuesday, Iowa center Logan Jones was complimentary of Hill’s confidence in the huddle, but confidence can only go so far. Don’t get me wrong, Hill has better arm strength and mobility than Cade McNamara, but also lacks the experience of the Michigan transfer and is more prone to mistakes. If Hill can make plays on third down with his legs, or just his 258-pound frame on a QB sneak up the middle, then Hawkeye fans should be optimistic about his future in the Black and Gold. 

2. Ball Security 

I know I said the same thing last week, but the Hawkeyes still haven’t shown much improvement in holding onto the ball, or even catching the ball for that matter. Iowa lost another fumble against Michigan State on a Leshon Williams run, which ended up costing the Hawkeyes the lead as the Spartans returned the loose ball for a touchdown early in the second half. The Hawkeyes now have five lost fumbles on the season.

As for the pass-catchers, the six drops on Saturday were unacceptable, regardless of the change under center. Any ball that a collegiate receiver gets two hands on needs to be caught, no matter the distance or velocity of the throw. Hill said on Tuesday that he has “100 percent” trust in his wideouts, and those receivers need to have conviction in themselves too if the Hawkeyes want to sustain offensive drives against Purdue. 

3. O Line Adjustments 

Under head coach Ryan Walters, Purdue runs a 3-3-5 defensive scheme, where the Boilermakers line up three defensive linemen at the line of scrimmage, but also sometimes send up to five pass rushers. According to Jones, Purdue will also stack an extra defender in the box to create a one-person advantage on the Hawkeyes O-line. These tactics have allowed Purdue to rack up 17 sacks so far this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind Penn State.

Whether that is by adding tight ends to protect Hill on the line or utilizing Williams or fellow back Kamari Moulton more in pass protection, the Hawkeyes will need to adjust to this added pressure. The last time the Iowa offensive line squared up against this formidable of a pass rush, things didn’t end up so well. How the unit performs on Saturday will be a big indicator of its growth. 

4. Containing Tyrone Tracy Jr. 

At his press conference on Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz recalled first discovering Tracy Jr.’s prowess in the running game. Over four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Tracy Jr. was mainly a wideout, but as Ferentz tells it, the head coach and former Iowa player Tom Moore were watching the receiver making cuts as a running back and began to realize Tracy Jr.’s potential. Such potential has made itself known in West Lafayette, where Tracy Jr. transferred two seasons ago. This campaign, the Indianapolis native has averaged 6.3 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns, just two shy of his career total at Iowa City. How well Iowa’s “D” line breaks into the backfield, as well as the tackling accuracy of linebackers Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins will determine how far the Boilermakers can chug on offense. 

5. Erick All as top target 

Since the season-ending ankle injury to Iowa tight end Luke Lachey, All has been the Hawkeyes’ top pass catcher, piling up eight receptions over the past three games. Granted, by practically every other school in the FBS, this isn’t a lot, but as the top tight end on the Iowa depth chart, All will be a favorite choice for Hill in the passing game. Such was evident in Iowa’s only offensive touchdown of the evening against Michigan State when the Michigan transfer caught three passes and broke multiple tackles on his touchdown reception. If All can extrapolate that production beyond just one drive, Hill will not only have a consistent target to throw to, but the Iowa offense will have a nice security blanket to go to on third down.

About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
