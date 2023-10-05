Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 6 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan – The Wolverines haven’t given up more than seven points in a game. Penn State – Northwestern hung around in the first half. Ohio State – Interested to see how the Buckeyes come out of the bye week following an emotional win over Notre Dame. Wisconsin- Wisconsin’s lone loss came against a solid Washington State squad. Maryland – 5 TDs from Tagovailoa is enough to move the Terps up. Iowa – Does Deacon Hill have what it takes to keep the Hawks’ Indy hopes alive? Rutgers – The Knights are finally ready to compete in the Big Ten. Michigan State – I feel bad for the players. Minnesota – Michigan will roll the Gophers. Purdue- Won the head-to-head match-up over the Illini. Big whoop. Illinois – The Illinois offense somehow averages less points than Iowa Indiana – Indiana’s highlight of the year so far is holding Ohio State to 23 points. Nebraska- I still don’t feel bad for Nebraska fans. Northwestern – I’m glad Northwestern’s 10 fans got to celebrate a touchdown last week.

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: Nebraska (2-3, 0-2) @ Illinois (2-3, 0-2)

Where/when to watch: 7 p.m. Friday on FS1 | Line: Illinois -4 | O/U: 41.5

Friday night football is for high school teams. So I guess this makes perfect sense.

Camp Randall Stadium: Rutgers (4-1, 1-1) @ Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Wisconsin -13.5 | O/U: 46.5

This will be just the fifth all-time meeting between the Knights and Badgers. I honestly think this will be a great game.

Ohio Stadium: Maryland (5-0, 2-0) @ No. 4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Ohio State -19.5 | O/U: 55.5

A battle of unbeatens. The Terps have shown promise, but their undefeated hopes will come to an end on Saturday.

Ryan Field: Howard (2-2, 0-0) @ Northwestern (2-3, 1-2)

Where/when to watch: 2 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA

Perfect time to shut off the TV and take a quick 30-minute snooze before the 2:30 games start.

Kinnick Stadium: Purdue (2-3, 1-1) @ Iowa (4-1, 1-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 39

Having a healthier QB under center might actually help the Hawkeyes open up the playbook. O/U on Deacon Hill QB sneaks? I’m going two.

Huntington Bank Stadium: No. 2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0) @ Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)

Where/when to watch: 6:3o p.m. on Peacock | Line: Michigan -19.5 | O/U: 47.5

The origin story of the Little Brown Jug is entertaining and what makes college football so great.