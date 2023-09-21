Iowa City man sentenced to 11 years for possession of over 17,000 images of child pornography.

An Iowa City man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution on Wednesday for possessing over 17,000 images of child sex abuse material.

Yasir Elamin Babekir Hamid, 65, pleaded guilty on May 18 to receiving child pornography.

Hamid was identified as a person of interest by federal law enforcement after they received an online tip that Hamid posted child sex abuse material on social media.

During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement seized five electronic devices that contained several thousand images of child sex abuse material.

After his 11-year prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release.