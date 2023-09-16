Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Leshon Williams’ 25-yard touchdown catch

Iowa football running back Leshon Williams has had quite the game for the Hawkeyes. The junior and Chicago native had 10 rushes for 127 yards, before catching Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara’s screen pass and scampering to the end zone to give the Hawkeyes the lead.

With starting running back Kaleb Johnson declared out before the game due to injury, Williams and fellow running back Jaziun Patterson have split reps. Williams’ 152 total yards are more than half of Iowa’s total yards for the game.