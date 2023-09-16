The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Highlight to watch: Iowa receiver Diante Vines' first career touchdown catch

The junior’s three-yard grab in the second quarter tied the game at seven for the Hawkeyes.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 16, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Diante+Vines+runs+after+a+reception+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+12%2C+2022.+Vines+recorded+three+receptions+for+25+yards.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers%2C+24-10.
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines runs after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Vines recorded three receptions for 25 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 24-10.

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines has often referred to himself as the Hawkeye player with the best fashion sense. In the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ game against Western Michigan on Saturday, Vines celebrated in style with his first collegiate touchdown.

 

The Connecticut native caught one pass for seven yards last week against Iowa State and has totaled two catches for seven yards so far in Saturday’s contest.
