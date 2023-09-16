Highlight to watch: Iowa receiver Diante Vines’ first career touchdown catch

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines has often referred to himself as the Hawkeye player with the best fashion sense. In the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ game against Western Michigan on Saturday, Vines celebrated in style with his first collegiate touchdown.
1️⃣2️⃣ ➡️ 0️⃣@Cademac_12 x @diantev22 #Hawkeyes
The Connecticut native caught one pass for seven yards last week against Iowa State and has totaled two catches for seven yards so far in Saturday’s contest.