Highlight to Watch: Iowa football’s Kamari Moulton scores second TD of day

The running back is the first Hawkeye true freshman since 2008 to score twice in their collegiate debut.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 16, 2023

It didn’t take long for Iowa running back Kamari Moulton to score again. Following his three-yard score on the Hawkeyes’ previous drive, Moulton got the ball again in the red zone after a Western Michigan fumble.

Moulton fumbled the ball at the one-yard line, but the Hawkeyes recovered to continue the drive. In the very next play, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native crossed the goal line for a score.
About the Contributor
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
