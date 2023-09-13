The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Man reportedly made sexual comments to junior high students Wednesday on Iowa City walking trail

ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood

Iowa field hockey’s Mia Magnotta uses experience from last season to her advantage

Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors

Coralville blood bank ImpactLife sees shortage of donors

Advertisement

DITV Sports: Vines and Ragaini, The Connecticut Duo

Hawkeye wide receivers Diante Vines and Nico Ragaini grew up less than an hour away from each other in the small state of Connecticut. Now in the Big 10, they have grown even closer on and off the field. DITV Sports reporter Aidan Wirtz attended media days to get inside information about their friendship.
Aidan Wirtz
September 13, 2023
More to Discover
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Max Murphey's Rise Into the Record Books
DITV: Kid Captain Week 2: Nile Kron
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs Iowa State
About the Contributor
Aidan Wirtz, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Aidan Wirtz is a sports reporter with a huge passion for covering every type of athletics. he is a sophomore at Iowa, and is majoring in Journalism and sports studies, with a focus in a future broadcasting career.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in