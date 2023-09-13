DITV Sports: Vines and Ragaini, The Connecticut Duo
Hawkeye wide receivers Diante Vines and Nico Ragaini grew up less than an hour away from each other in the small state of Connecticut. Now in the Big 10, they have grown even closer on and off the field. DITV Sports reporter Aidan Wirtz attended media days to get inside information about their friendship.
Aidan Wirtz is a sports reporter with a huge passion for covering every type of athletics. he is a sophomore at Iowa, and is majoring in Journalism and sports studies, with a focus in a future broadcasting career.