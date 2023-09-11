UI police investigating theft and burglary on west side of campus

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The UI Office of Campus Safety reported that a moped, TV, and other items were taken.
Olivia Gamertsfelder, News Reporter
September 11, 2023
A burglary and theft on the west side of the University of Iowa campus are under investigation by the UI Police Department, according to a press release from the Office of Campus Safety.

The report was filed for a potential moped theft that occurred between Sept. 8 and 10 between the late night hours and early morning hours at a west side residence hall. 

A separate report was made of a potential burglary that took place between Sept. 7 and 9 within the late afternoon and early morning hours at the west side academic building. According to the release, a TV, TV stand, and a UV light were taken from the building without signs of forced entry. 

Both incidents remain under investigation, and those with potential information are asked to contact UI police at 319-335-5022. 
About the Contributor
Olivia Gamertsfelder, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Olivia is a freshman student from Washington D.C. double majoring in creative writing and journalism. She is a news reporter for the Daily Iowan. Prior to this, she directed her school's literary magazine and completed two theses (please ask her about them as she is very passionate).
