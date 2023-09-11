UI police investigating theft and burglary on west side of campus

A burglary and theft on the west side of the University of Iowa campus are under investigation by the UI Police Department, according to a press release from the Office of Campus Safety.

The report was filed for a potential moped theft that occurred between Sept. 8 and 10 between the late night hours and early morning hours at a west side residence hall.

A separate report was made of a potential burglary that took place between Sept. 7 and 9 within the late afternoon and early morning hours at the west side academic building. According to the release, a TV, TV stand, and a UV light were taken from the building without signs of forced entry.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and those with potential information are asked to contact UI police at 319-335-5022.