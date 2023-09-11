How Iowa Homeowners Can Stay Warm Without Breaking the Bank

These things can contribute to your energy bills, not just your heating. If you’ve taken steps to mitigate these issues, and your electric and heating bill is still high, is it time to look at your heating efficiency?

Top Tips for Staying Warm in Fall

Want to maximize your heating efficiency? Check out these top tips for keeping your home warm this fall.

Invest in a New Boiler or Heat Pump

Did you know a new boiler can offer you up to 100% efficiency? If your boiler is over 15 years old, it won’t run optimally, and you could be bleeding money when heating your home. New boilers have condensing technology that reuses heat from the boiler for more efficiency.

If you don’t have a condensing boiler, it’s time to consider making the switch. You’ll find your boiler’s age by checking underneath the unit for the product model number and make. Then, you can use your friend the internet to help you find out how old it is!

If you want to reduce your carbon footprint, a heat pump is your guy. Switching from a gas boiler to a heat pump can lower your carbon footprint by 70%? They’re extremely efficient, using hot air from the surrounding environment to provide a steady flow of warm air for your home’s central heating system and water tank. Check out an air-source heat pump for more economical temperature regulation at home.

Draught-Proof Your Home

Draughty homes are cold homes. No matter how much heat you pump through your central heating system. If you haven’t draught-proofed and insulated your home yet, it’s time to start.