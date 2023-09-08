The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa field hockey extends win streak, beats Central Michigan in home opener

The No. 1 Hawkeyes beat the Chippewas, 8-0, at Grant Field on Friday. Iowa has won its first five games of the season.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
September 8, 2023
Iowa+midfielder+Milly+Short+hits+the+ball+during+a+field+hockey+exhibition+match+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Grant+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Aug.+19%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+3-1%2C+at+their+first+home+game+of+the+season.
Cody Blissett
Iowa midfielder Milly Short hits the ball during a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1, at their first home game of the season.

The Iowa field hockey team won its home opener in dominant fashion against Central Michigan on Friday.

The Hawkeyes netted eight goals to the Chippewas’ none at Grant Field in Iowa City, and five different Hawkeyes scored.

“Our whole goal today was to come out fast and upgrade every quarter, so I think we did a really good job at that through at least the first three quarters,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “It’s tough to stay disciplined, but we challenged them every quarter with a little something different, and they stuck to the plan.”

The Hawkeyes responded to Cellucci’s challenge with five goals scored in the first half. 

Freshman forward Dionne van Aalsum started things off for the Hawkeyes with the first three Iowa goals of the game in a span of three minutes. This marked the Netherlands product’s first hat trick of her collegiate career and first Hawkeye to do it since Miranda Murphy in 2019. 

The Hawkeyes capped the half off with a pair of goals from freshman forwards Miranda Jackson and Tess Reed to enter halftime with a 5-0 lead.

In the second half, the Hawkeyes picked up right where they left off.

Van Aalsum and fifth-year senior forward Sofie Stribos found the cage in the third period, both with assists from fifth-year senior midfielder Esme Gibson, who totaled three assists on the day. 

The Hawkeyes added the finishing touches to the shutout when Jackson put up her second goal of the contest with under five minutes to go. It marked the first multi-goal game of her Hawkeye career. 

“It’s great to get everyone from the team on the field,” Gibson said. “[It’s] really great to get everyone minutes and experience. Great goals from freshmen contributing really well. [It was] just a really good team performance.”

The Iowa defense was suffocating against Central Michigan, not only putting up their fourth shutout of the season but also not allowing a single shot from the Chippewas offense. 

The Hawkeye defense has only allowed 10 shots on goal in five contests. 

“My whole team is great, and my defense is especially great,” sophomore goalie Mia Magnotta said. “They really tune into what I’m saying, which makes me feel good. They always work hard and put their best foot forward out there.”

Magnotta has now improved to 5-0 on the season. 

Number one

The Iowa field hockey team was ranked the No. 1 team in the country this past week by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. This is the second time in program history, the first being back in 2021. 

While the accomplishment is big, a reflection of the progress and success so far, the Hawkeyes’ focus will still remain high for the rest of the season. 

“We are definitely super proud of ourselves; we feel like we have worked hard so far this season,” Magnotta said. “But the season is definitely not over yet. [We’ve] definitely [got our] foot on the gas and just keep growing and keep learning.”

Up next

The Iowa field hockey team will finish the weekend again at home with a game on Sunday against the University of Massachusetts Lowell at Grant Field, the game starting at 11 a.m. 

The Hawkeyes will remain home the next week as they take on the University of Vermont and Merrimack College on Friday and Sunday. Games will begin at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. 
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan covering the Iowa Heartlanders. Jake joined the DI during the summer of 2021. His major is journalism. 
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
