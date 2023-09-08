From Culture to Nature: Top Reasons to Visit the Basque Country

From stunning cities and towns with incredible architecture to parks and natural attractions, learn some of the best reasons to visit the Basque Country.

The Basque Country or Euskal Herria, which is its basque name, is a beautiful region situated in the north side of Spain. For many years, millions of people from all over the world have visited this autonomous community. While staying in hotels in Bilbao center, tourists explore the natural beauty, landmarks, and attractions this region offers.

Whether you are a seasonal traveler, an adventure seeker, or a culture geek, the Basque Country offers something for everyone. In this post, we’ll show you a few compelling reasons to visit the Spanish Region

Stunning Cities and Towns

The first thing you need to do to get your feet wet is check out the stunning cities and towns you’ll find in the Basque Country.

Bilbao is the largest city in the region and the main tourist hub, It’s a bustling city that offers many activities and attractions, and it’s the best place to get a good grasp of the region’s culture. Not only that, it’s home to the Guggenheim Museum, an iconic museum famous for its architecture and art collection.

A must-visit in Bilbao that attracts a ton of tourists is the Old Town or Casco Viejo, it’s a vibrant town/neighborhood with cobblestone street and picturesque buildings, that dates back more than 700 years, making it the oldest neighborhood in Bilbao. It’s not packed with restaurants and small shops, but still has the old charm and feeling.

Enjoy the Architecture and Landmarks

The Basque Country is home to a huge amount of landmarks with interesting architecture to check out, and a place you need to add to your bucket list is the Parte Vieja or Old Town in Donostia/San Sebastián, similar to Bilbao’s Casco Viejo, it’s a picturesque and historical neighborhood. Bars and restaurants line up one after another on the narrow streets.

Another great landmark to visit is the Cathedral of Santa María de Vitoria, a Catholic Church in a unique gothic style situated in Vitoria-Gasteiz, it was declared a World Heritage Site a few years back.

A must-visit is the Historic Center of Hondarribia, the town itself gives you vibes of medieval times with stunning architecture and stunning landmarks, while the historic center is packed with cobblestone and stone streets, colorful and historical buildings.

Parks and Natural Attractions

When it comes to natural attractions, the Basque Country shines. Close to San Sebastián’s Old Town, you’ll find Monte Urgull, a small islet with an old castle that you can take an easy hike to and explore.

Another great natural landmark is the San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, which is an islet that’s connected to the mainland with a brick bridge that was made by people years ago, you’ll be able to check out interesting rock formations and take a hike beside the sea.

On the other hand, a must-visit is the Playa de Itzurun, which is known as one of the best beaches in the Basque Country. It’s a unique landscape with interesting rock formations and cliffs with amazing views.