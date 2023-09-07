Pregame: Before the Kickoff – Iowa vs Iowa State

Michael Merrick, Max von Gries, AJ Reisetter, and Cooper Worth break down the week two matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. Watch as they analyze and place their predictions for the CyHawk game.
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.