Iowa Flood Center receives $1 million to expand flood monitoring systems

The Federal Community Project Funding awarded money for the systems.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
September 5, 2023
The+Iowa+Flood+Center+is+pictured+at+the+University+of+Iowa+on+South+Riverside+Drive+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+5%2C+2023.+
Grace Smith
The Iowa Flood Center is pictured at the University of Iowa on South Riverside Drive in Iowa City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

The University of Iowa Flood Center received $1 million through federal Community Project Funding. The grant funding will expand services like flood and drought monitoring, watershed management, and forecasting in Eastern Iowa. 

The grant will also fund 30 new hydrostations at the Iowa Flood Center. Hydrostations monitor a variety of data related to flooding such as water levels, soil moisture, rainfall, and temperature. The data is publicly available through the Iowa Flood Information System.

The Iowa Flood Center is expecting to deploy the Eastern Iowa hydrostation network by the spring of 2024. 

Additionally, the Iowa Flood Center will develop a hydrologic assessment and online visualization system for watersheds, which are areas of land where water runoff and snowmelt drain into another body of water. Stream sensors, hydrostations, and watershed development will also be added at the Lower Cedar River and the Maquoketa River.

Community Project Funding is projected to build off the Iowa Flood Center’s $97 million Iowa Watershed Approach program, which aims to reduce flood risks and improve water quality. The watershed approach program was able to create nearly 800 structures across Iowa to reduce floods and strengthen water quality.

Community Project Funding uses federal funds directed toward eligible entities, which include states, local governments, public and non-profit universities, as well as certain eligible non-profit organizations. 

Each member of Congress is able to submit 15 eligible projects to receive funding under Community Project Funding. The funding itself was pushed for by U.S. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.
About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
