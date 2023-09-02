The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Live updates | Iowa football opens 2023 season, hosts Utah State

Iowa QB Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Utah State

Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

Live updates | Iowa football opens 2023 season, hosts Utah State

The Hawkeyes and Aggies will kick off at 11:03 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
September 2, 2023
The+Iowa+football+team+huddles+during+a+spring+football+practice+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+April+22%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
The Iowa football team huddles during a spring football practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football will open its 2023 season hosting the Utah State Aggies inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday with an 11:03 a.m. kickoff. Senior quarterback Cade McNamara will make the start in his Hawkeye debut.

McNamara suffered a soft tissue injury to his right leg in a fall at open practice on Aug. 12. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said McNamara was medically cleared to play but questionable to start under center on Saturday in a press conference on Tuesday, but the Michigan transfer was named the starter against the Aggies early on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Iowa QB Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Utah State 

Iowa football finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 overall record after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 21-0, in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. But the Hawkeyes look quite different this season, most notably at the quarterback position with senior Cade McNamara replacing Spencer Petras. Sophomore receiver Seth Anderson and junior receiver Kaleb Brown transferred to Iowa from Charleston Southern and Ohio State, respectively, although they will serve as backups to returners Nico Ragaini and Diante Vines.

Junior Yahya Black will start at left tackle on the other side of the ball, replacing senior Noah Shannon who the NCAA suspended indefinitely amid its gambling investigation. Senior Jay Higgins and Virginia graduate transfer Nick Jackson will start in the linebacker positions. Sophomore Xavier Nwankpa will start at safety.

Utah State ended the 2023 season with a 6-7 record upon losing the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl to Memphis, 38-10.

The Aggies return five starters on offense and four on defense. Graduate senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. will lead the Aggies on defense, having recorded 8.5 sacks last year — a team-high. Sophomore safety Ike Larson will hold down the Utah State secondary after recording four interceptions last season.

20 minutes before kickoff: Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris, who missed all of last season due to injury but is listed as the starting cornerback, will not be starting for the Hawkeye defense today. It looks like DeShaun Lee will start in his stead.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the coin toss and has elected to receive and defend the south end zone.

14:18 1Q: Sophomore Kaleb Johnson returns the opening kickoff 54 yards to the Utah State 39 yard line. On just the second play of the drive, Cade McNamara launched a 36-yard pass to a wide-open Seth Anderson on the left side for a touchdown. 7-0, Hawkeyes.

This is a developing story. Follow along for updates here or @dipregame on Twitter.

 
