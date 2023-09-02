The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football opens 2023 season, hosts Utah State

Iowa QB Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Utah State

Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

Advertisement

Iowa QB Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Utah State

The Michigan transfer missed two weeks with a quad injury and returned to practice last weekend.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 2, 2023
Iowa+Quarterback+Cade+McNamara+talks+with+teammates+during+a+spring+football+practice+at+the+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+April+22%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara talks with teammates during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara is set to make his Hawkeye debut on Saturday against Utah State. 

McNamara took a fall on a scramble at open practice on Aug. 12 but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said afterwards that the QB had soft tissue injury to his right leg, the same leg that he had surgery on in November 2022. 

In his press conference on Tuesday, Ferentz said McNamara was medically cleared to play but said the senior was questionable to start against the Aggies. He clarified that McNamara could be used in an “emergency situation”, but said Deacon Hill would be the starter if McNamara couldn’t go. 

In an Instagram post Thursday, McNamara was in full uniform inside the Kinnick Stadium tunnel. The caption of the post: “It’s been a long time coming.”

The former Michigan QB lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, completing 64 percent of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns during the regular season. 
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa center Monika Czinano celebrate after a victory over No.6 Colorado at the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on March 24, 2023.
Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark reacts to Nebraska women’s sports attendance record
A firefighter takes a ladder to the area of a fire at the Advanced Technology Laboratories on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
More in Football
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins walks off the field during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Where to watch Iowa football take on Utah State in its season-opening game
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan's official bettor's guide for Week 1 of the Iowa football season
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey gets hit by Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Lachey caught five passes for 77 yards and received more targets later in the game after starting tight end Sam LaPorta exited with injury. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 1 college football games
More in Iowa vs. Utah State 2023
Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jon Budmayr talks to media during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Iowa football assistant coach Jon Budmayr works behind the plays
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy stiff arms Iowas Kaveon Merriweather during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. McCarthy rushed for 23 yards on four carries.The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of the college football season
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson talks to media members during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
One-on-one with new Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in