An active fire broke out at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday.

The first Hawk Alert went out at 10:54 a.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 11:27 a.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity.

This was the second day in a row that a fire was reported at the lab. On Thursday, Firefighters arrived at the building around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the two fires is still under investigation.