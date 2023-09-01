The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice

Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage

Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Advertisement

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of the college football season

Assistant Sports Editor Colin Votzmeyer previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
September 1, 2023
Michigan+quarterback+J.J.+McCarthy+stiff+arms+Iowas+Kaveon+Merriweather+during+the+Big+Ten+Championship+game+between+No.+13+Iowa+and+No.+2+Michigan+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis%2C+Indiana%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+4%2C+2021.+McCarthy+rushed+for+23+yards+on+four+carries.The+Wolverines+became+Big+Ten+Champions+after+defeating+the+Hawkeyes%2C+42-3.+
Jerod Ringwald
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy stiff arms Iowa’s Kaveon Merriweather during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. McCarthy rushed for 23 yards on four carries.The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.

Power Rankings

  1. Michigan — A Heisman trophy could return to Ann Arbor this year.
  2. Ohio State — The Buckeyes don’t have a set starting quarterback. It won’t matter.
  3. Penn State — The Nittany Lions are consistently a top 10 team.
  4. Wisconsin — Luke Fickell and the Wisco offense give Badger fans high expectations.
  5. Iowa — Top ten defense and special teams … a lot of weight rests on the offense.
  6. Illinois —  The Illini defense is so good, but it can’t backpack a junior varsity offense.
  7. Maryland — Taulia Tagovailoa is a sleeper quarterback in the Big Ten.
  8. Minnesota — The Golden Gophers can contend, but they have something to prove.
  9. Michigan State — Not many are confident Mel Tucker can turn the Spartans around.
  10. Purdue — The reigning Big Ten West champs regressed.
  11. Nebraska — Matt Rhule has a shaky track record in the sport of football.
  12. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights will be below .500 this year.
  13. Indiana — I forgot Indiana had a football team.
  14. Northwestern — There’s an elephant in the room.

Matchups

Kinnick Stadium: Utah State (0-0, 0-0) @ Iowa (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: Iowa -23.5 | O/U: 43

This is Cade McNamara and Co.’s chance to prove they belong in the Big Ten Championship conversation. But they’ve got to steamroll the Aggies to do so.

Michigan Stadium: East Carolina (0-0, 0-0) @ Michigan (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: MICH -36 | O/U: 51.5

This is a warm-up game for potential Heisman winner J.J. McCarthy to play a few snaps and comfortably watch the rest from the sideline. Let him get his arm loose.

Memorial Stadium: Ohio State (0-0, 0-0) @ Indiana (0-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: OSU -30 | O/U: 60

This game matters more than it might seem because Kyle McCord and Devin Brown will be duking it out for the starting job. Tune into this one … for the first quarter.

Beaver Stadium: West Virginia (0-0, 0-0) @ Penn State (0-0, 0-0)

 Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: PSU -20.5 | O/U: 52

A contest with the Mountaineers will help the Nittany Lions identify what they need to tweak before they take on Illinois and Iowa in September. That means this offense needs to come out firing.

Camp Randall Stadium: Buffalo (0-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: WISC -27.5 | O/U: 55

A lot of people are excited to see what these new-look Badgers can do, but consider this one a pre-season game. I’ll put the O/U on Mordecai snaps played at 25.

Memorial Stadium: Toledo (0-0, 0-0) @ Illinois (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: ILL -9 | O/U: 49.5

This will be a close one, but I know you skipped right over the where and when to watch. I would too.

SECU Stadium: Towson (0-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA

Where is Towson? What is a Towson Tiger? All questions Maryland will likely answer for them this weekend… 

Huntington Bank Stadium: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0) @ Minnesota (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Thursday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: MIN -7.5 | O/U: 44.5

Two teams with a bit of hidden upside this season? This game could be bigger than you think.

Spartan Stadium: Central Michigan (0-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Friday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: MSU -14.5 | O/U: 49

As Michigan State falls further away from relevancy, it looks like Central Michigan might be a better fit for its in-state rival. Maybe we’re in for a good game. 

Ross-Ade Stadium: Fresno State (0-0, 0-0) @ Purdue (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -4 | O/U: 50.5

I know Purdue wants to beef up its record early on, but the Boilermakers will be lucky to be .500 halfway through the season.

SHI Stadium: Northwestern (0-0, 0-0) @ Rutgers (0-0, 0-0)


Where/when to watch: Sunday at 11 a.m. on CBS | Line: RUT -6.5 | O/U: 40.5

Not the kind of football that fans enjoy waking up to on Sundays, but I guess it’ll do.
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson talks to media members during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
One-on-one with new Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson
Kid captain Gracelyn Springer smiles as she walks out of the Kinnick tunnel during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Kid Captain Gracelyn Springer faced rare cancer with confidence from the start
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws the ball during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.
More in Pregame
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey, quarterback Cade McNamara, and linebacker Logan Jones (left to right) sit on the field during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Iowa football 2023 season preview: New-look Hawkeyes seek to win Big Ten West in its final season of existence
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and the Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on November 25, 2022. Johnson had 109 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Where to watch Iowa football take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson celebrates a recovered fumble during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of college football bowl games
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Reporter
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in