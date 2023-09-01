Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — A Heisman trophy could return to Ann Arbor this year. Ohio State — The Buckeyes don’t have a set starting quarterback. It won’t matter. Penn State — The Nittany Lions are consistently a top 10 team. Wisconsin — Luke Fickell and the Wisco offense give Badger fans high expectations. Iowa — Top ten defense and special teams … a lot of weight rests on the offense. Illinois — The Illini defense is so good, but it can’t backpack a junior varsity offense. Maryland — Taulia Tagovailoa is a sleeper quarterback in the Big Ten. Minnesota — The Golden Gophers can contend, but they have something to prove. Michigan State — Not many are confident Mel Tucker can turn the Spartans around. Purdue — The reigning Big Ten West champs regressed. Nebraska — Matt Rhule has a shaky track record in the sport of football. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights will be below .500 this year. Indiana — I forgot Indiana had a football team. Northwestern — There’s an elephant in the room.

Matchups

Kinnick Stadium: Utah State (0-0, 0-0) @ Iowa (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: Iowa -23.5 | O/U: 43

This is Cade McNamara and Co.’s chance to prove they belong in the Big Ten Championship conversation. But they’ve got to steamroll the Aggies to do so.

Michigan Stadium: East Carolina (0-0, 0-0) @ Michigan (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: MICH -36 | O/U: 51.5

This is a warm-up game for potential Heisman winner J.J. McCarthy to play a few snaps and comfortably watch the rest from the sideline. Let him get his arm loose.

Memorial Stadium: Ohio State (0-0, 0-0) @ Indiana (0-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: OSU -30 | O/U: 60

This game matters more than it might seem because Kyle McCord and Devin Brown will be duking it out for the starting job. Tune into this one … for the first quarter.

Beaver Stadium: West Virginia (0-0, 0-0) @ Penn State (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: PSU -20.5 | O/U: 52

A contest with the Mountaineers will help the Nittany Lions identify what they need to tweak before they take on Illinois and Iowa in September. That means this offense needs to come out firing.

Camp Randall Stadium: Buffalo (0-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: WISC -27.5 | O/U: 55

A lot of people are excited to see what these new-look Badgers can do, but consider this one a pre-season game. I’ll put the O/U on Mordecai snaps played at 25.

Memorial Stadium: Toledo (0-0, 0-0) @ Illinois (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: ILL -9 | O/U: 49.5

This will be a close one, but I know you skipped right over the where and when to watch. I would too.

SECU Stadium: Towson (0-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA

Where is Towson? What is a Towson Tiger? All questions Maryland will likely answer for them this weekend…

Huntington Bank Stadium: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0) @ Minnesota (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Thursday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: MIN -7.5 | O/U: 44.5

Two teams with a bit of hidden upside this season? This game could be bigger than you think.

Spartan Stadium: Central Michigan (0-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Friday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: MSU -14.5 | O/U: 49

As Michigan State falls further away from relevancy, it looks like Central Michigan might be a better fit for its in-state rival. Maybe we’re in for a good game.

Ross-Ade Stadium: Fresno State (0-0, 0-0) @ Purdue (0-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -4 | O/U: 50.5

I know Purdue wants to beef up its record early on, but the Boilermakers will be lucky to be .500 halfway through the season.

SHI Stadium: Northwestern (0-0, 0-0) @ Rutgers (0-0, 0-0)



Where/when to watch: Sunday at 11 a.m. on CBS | Line: RUT -6.5 | O/U: 40.5

Not the kind of football that fans enjoy waking up to on Sundays, but I guess it’ll do.