Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault

More than 50 University of Iowa students protested outside the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity Tuesday night following a reported sexual assault at the fraternity last Thursday.

Protestors chanted “two years, no change” and “Delta Sigma Phi has to say goodbye” as they marched to Delta Sigma Phi from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program’s location ​​​​​​shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the UI police log, the case is now closed and was referred to a local law enforcement agency.

The protest comes almost two years after the FIJI protests, when UI students called for the removal of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, more commonly known as FIJI, from campus following a reported 2020 sexual assault.

Makena Solberg — who is suing former UI students Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan over a reported sexual assault — raised public protest following her report, and called for accountability of the fraternity.

Nicko Dacre, a UI first-year student majoring in finance and pre-law, said fraternities need to take responsibility when sexual assaults occur on their property.

Iowa City Police cars lined the area in front of the fraternity at 308 Ridgeland Ave., shining lights at the protestors.