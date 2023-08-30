Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around 50 students protested outside Delta Sigma Phi on Tuesday evening following a reported sexual assault last Thursday.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
August 30, 2023
A+protestor+yells+during+a+protest+against+sexual+violence+by+campus+fraternities+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Aug.+29%2C+2023.+Around+50+protestors+marched+from+the+Rape+Victim+Advocacy+Program+building++to+the+Delta+Sigma+Phi+fraternity+house+which+was+blocked+off+by+five+police+cars.+
Cody Blissett
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.

More than 50 University of Iowa students protested outside the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity Tuesday night following a reported sexual assault at the fraternity last Thursday. 

Protestors chanted “two years, no change” and “Delta Sigma Phi has to say goodbye” as they marched to Delta Sigma Phi from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program’s location ​​​​​​shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the UI police log, the case is now closed and was referred to a local law enforcement agency. 

The protest comes almost two years after the FIJI protests, when UI students called for the removal of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, more commonly known as FIJI, from campus following a reported 2020 sexual assault. 

Makena Solberg — who is suing former UI students Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan over a reported sexual assault — raised public protest following her report, and called for accountability of the fraternity. 

Nicko Dacre, a UI first-year student majoring in finance and pre-law, said fraternities need to take responsibility when sexual assaults occur on their property. 

Iowa City Police cars lined the area in front of the fraternity at 308 Ridgeland Ave., shining lights at the protestors. 
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
