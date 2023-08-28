The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC animal shelter continues to treat surrendered dogs, investigation ongoing

Goosetown Cafe hosts pop-ups after closure

IC Councilor Laura Bergus announces reelection bid

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County start program to support youth through sports

Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds

Latino Fest fosters cultural connection

The annual Latino Fest brought Iowa City citizens to the Pedestrian Mall downtown for food, music, and handcrafted art on Saturday.
Stella Shipman, Arts Editor
August 28, 2023
Members+of+the+Iowa+City+Public+Library+read+to+children+and+community+members+at+the+2023+Iowa+City+Latino+Fest+on+the+Pedestrian+Mall+downtown+on+Saturday%2C+Aug.+26%2C+2023.+Vendors+sold+food+while+community+members+enjoyed+Latino+traditions%2C+music%2C+food%2C+and+dance.+Over+11+years%2C+50%2C00+attendees+have+visited+the+annual+festival+with+over+80+performances+in+the+Iowa+City+tradition.%C2%A0
Grace Smith
Members of the Iowa City Public Library read to children and community members at the 2023 Iowa City Latino Fest on the Pedestrian Mall downtown on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Vendors sold food while community members enjoyed Latino traditions, music, food, and dance. Over 11 years, 50,00 attendees have visited the annual festival with over 80 performances in the Iowa City tradition. 

Upbeat music filled the Pedestrian Mall in downtown Iowa City this weekend with the scents of spices and sizzling meat wafting between white tents as vendors sold colorful handmade accessories.

The 11th annual Latino Fest was held on Saturday in downtown Iowa City.

When Manny Galvez originally organized the Latino Fest with his wife, he intended for the event to be an expression of Latino culture and a way by which Latino family vendors could reach the eastern Iowa community.

Wendy Silva and her son Austen Ramirez sold vibrant handbags and beaded ornaments made by Silva’s mother in Mexico.

“She’s happy because she can bring something from Mexico here,” Ramirez said about his mother.

Silva said through a translator that she also wanted people to see what it is possible to make with their hands.

The festival featured a packed schedule of onstage talent, including acts like a bilingual show and an Iowa City Public Library story time for children attending the event, the Manolo de Aragon & Mambo Soul Dance Company, the Sones de Mexico Ballet Folklorico, and Grupo Innstinto.

Among the performers was Dilia Castaneda, who takes the creative name Chica Dilia. The 24-year-old singer and fashion designer has been participating in the Latino Fest with her family since she was a young girl.

The event has allowed Castaneda to share her talents with the wider community and gain recognition for her creative expression.

“There’s a lot of talent,” Castaneda said. “But a lot of people don’t really show it and Latino Fest is kind of an opportunity where we can actually come out as a community within a community to show what we can do with all sorts of things.”

Galvez said that he and his wife wanted to create a space where people could connect through culture, especially because the Latinx community has recently become a political “target.”

“It is not okay because we are not a political topic,” Galvez said. “We are humans. And it’s an opportunity to say ‘You know what? Our family is the same as your family.’ We have the same wishes and the same dreams for our future, and, most importantly, we are working as hard as everybody to make Iowa and this country stronger every day.”
About the Contributors
Stella Shipman, Arts Editor
she/her
Stella Shipman is a junior undergraduate at the University of Iowa majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in Cinema. A former Arts Reporter, she loves reviewing shows and covering musical performances. She hopes to encourage more students to engage in the vibrant arts community of Iowa City. This is her second year working at The Daily Iowan.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
