Iowa field hockey takes down top-ranked North Carolina in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

This marks the third straight year Iowa has beaten a No. 1 squad.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
August 27, 2023
Iowa+players+cheer+for+a+teammate+at+an+exhibition+shootout+during+a+field+hockey+exhibition+match+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Grant+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Aug.+19%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+3-1.
Cody Blissett
Iowa players cheer for a teammate at an exhibition shootout during a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1.

The seventh-ranked Iowa field hockey team opened their season with victories over No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 1 North Carolina this weekend in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

This is the first time Iowa field hockey has gone 2-0 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge since 2002.

Down goes No. 1

The Hawkeyes took down No. 1 North Carolina in a 3-2 overtime thriller on Sunday.

This is the third straight season Iowa field hockey has taken down a top-ranked team, including a 3-1 win over North Carolina in 2021 and a 2-0 victory against Northwestern last season. The game also marked the third time an Iowa squad has beaten a top-ranked team in 2023.

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina to advance to the Hawkeyes’ first-ever national championship game. The Iowa baseball team throttled No. 1 LSU, 12-4, in the Round Rock Classic in February.

The Tar Heels struck first on Sunday with a goal in the 11th minute by senior Katie Dixon.

Freshman Dionne van Aalsum tied the game for the Hawkeyes in the second period at the 26-minute mark. At the end of the third period, the Hawkeyes found themselves trailing, 2-1, after a goal from Tar Heel sophomore Sietske Brüning.

With only nine minutes left in regulation, van Aalsum found the back of the cage to record her second goal of the game and force overtime. This marked her second-straight multi-goal game.

In overtime, freshman Lieve van Kessel recorded her first career goal to clinch the win against the Tar Heels.

“I could not be more impressed with this team,” field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci said in a statement. “They were loose, poised, and stuck to the plan. Complete team effort. We will certainly enjoy this one and keep building.”

The Hawkeye defense showed up when it needed to, holding North Carolina to zero shots in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mia Magnotta notched six saves throughout the contest.

Hawkeyes start season strong

The Hawkeyes took down the Demon Deacons, 4-0, on Friday.

Van Aalsum started things off for the Hawkeyes and recorded her first collegiate goal in the 11th minute of the contest.

The Hawkeyes struck again in the third period, this time from freshman Miranda Jackson, who found the back of the cage at the 42-minute mark.

Another goal from van Aalsum and fifth-year senior Sofie Stribos helped put away the Demon Deacons in the fourth period.

The Iowa defense was suffocating, only allowing Wake Forest one shot on goal in the fourth period.

“Fantastic start for this team,” Cellucci said in a statement. “We got off to a fast start and were able to build momentum in each quarter. We grew in monumental ways today. Could not be prouder of the grit and resilience shown.”

This is the third straight season the Hawkeyes have taken down Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Five Hawkeyes got their first career starts against the Demon Deacons — senior Sammy Freeman and freshmen van Kessel, Gia Whalen, Lauren DeRose, and van Aalsum.

Up Next

Iowa will continue its road trip to Albany, New York, and take on Fairfield University and the University of Albany on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, respectively.

The Hawkeyes will then return to Grant Field to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas for their home-opener on Sept. 8.
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan covering the Iowa Heartlanders. Jake joined the DI during the summer of 2021. His major is journalism. 
Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
