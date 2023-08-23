The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City police investigating arson outside apartment building

A press release from the police read that items outside the apartment were intentionally on fire.
Olivia Gamertsfelder, News Reporter
August 23, 2023
A+firefighter+looks+at+instruments+on+the+panel+on+a+firetruck+during+a+fire+on+Woodlawn+Avenue+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+22%2C+2022.+More+than+five+Iowa+City+Fire+Department+trucks+arrived+to+the+scene+around+9+a.m.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
A firefighter looks at instruments on the panel on a firetruck during a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than five Iowa City Fire Department trucks arrived to the scene around 9 a.m.

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a reported arson outside of an apartment building on Wednesday. 

The apartment complex, located at 1601 Aber Ave,. was found with multiple items outside the building intentionally set on fire during the hours of 1 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. 

RELATED: Iowa City Police make arrest after May 6 stabbing on South Gilbert Street 

City residents are also encouraged to contact Detective Dan Boesen at [email protected] or 319-356-5451, or contact the Iowa City Police directly at 319-356-5275.
About the Contributor
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
