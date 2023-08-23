Iowa City police investigating arson outside apartment building

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a reported arson outside of an apartment building on Wednesday.

The apartment complex, located at 1601 Aber Ave,. was found with multiple items outside the building intentionally set on fire during the hours of 1 a.m. to 4:45 a.m.

RELATED: Iowa City Police make arrest after May 6 stabbing on South Gilbert Street

City residents are also encouraged to contact Detective Dan Boesen at [email protected] or 319-356-5451, or contact the Iowa City Police directly at 319-356-5275.