Photos: 2023 Iowa State Fair – Day Six

Fairgoers and politicians flocked to the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the sixth day of the fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Candidates found their voice during Gov. Kim Reynolds Fair-Side Chats in an attempt to win over voters for the Republican Presidential Nomination. Three candidates made it to Reynolds’ stage: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Scott ventured through the fairgrounds after he spoke with a gaggle of media following him.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair will conclude on Aug. 20.