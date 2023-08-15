The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Bohannan launches second bid for 1st Congressional District

Miller-Meeks talks abortion policy, government shutdown at Iowa City town hall

Trump, DeSantis compete for Iowa Republican support at Iowa State Fair

Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice

Iowa football offense confident heading into 2023 season despite recent struggles

Photos: 2023 Iowa State Fair – Day Six

Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
August 15, 2023

Fairgoers and politicians flocked to the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the sixth day of the fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Candidates found their voice during Gov. Kim Reynolds Fair-Side Chats in an attempt to win over voters for the Republican Presidential Nomination. Three candidates made it to Reynolds’ stage: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Scott ventured through the fairgrounds after he spoke with a gaggle of media following him.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair will conclude on Aug. 20.

Ayrton Breckenridge
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott speaks to an audience at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Fair-Side Chats during the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Films Editor and Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his third year working for the DI.