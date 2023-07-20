When you’re considering bankruptcy, it most certainly means that you’ve reached a critical point. You are in debt and don’t know how to handle it anymore, and getting out of debt is not a possibility at the moment without it having a huge impact on the quality of your life. So, bankruptcy may be on your mind as a result.

But before you file for bankruptcy, it’s important to know what you’re getting into. It’s normal to feel scared and want the whole debt situation to be over, but bankruptcy is not a decision you take on a whim. Doing some research is necessary beforehand.

You may have not been aware of the fact that there are multiple bankruptcy types. Which one should you file for? Here are the top bankruptcy types that people go for today.

1. Chapter 9 Bankruptcy

Under Chapter 9 bankruptcy, debt can be reorganized. This bankruptcy type allows a county, city, or school district to restructure debt, then work on a plan on how to deal with it without having to put assets up for sale.

Parties who opt for Chapter 9 bankruptcy will be able to lower the interest rate on their debt, refinance, extend the repayment term, or reduce the principal debt amount.

This is an ideal bankruptcy type for all municipalities that have financial issues. As the municipality works on reorganizing the debt, all collections are stopped until the reorganization is over. However, the problem with it is that it does not get easily approved. It’s also quite pricey.

2. Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is perhaps the type you heard of the most. It is usually considered by businesses or individuals with financial debt who are able to pass the means test. Chapter 7 is also known as straight bankruptcy or liquidation.

With this bankruptcy type, businesses or individuals can walk away from many debts. Everything happens very quickly, which is what makes Chapter 7 so great.

Your assets will be sold to pay off the creditors while a court-appointed trustee oversees the process. If you have remaining unsecured debt, it will be erased most times. But not all debts can be discharged. Some debts, like taxes and student loans, cannot be erased through bankruptcy.