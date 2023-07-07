Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder receives contract extension through 2029

Daniel McGregor-Huyer Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks down the side of the court during a 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks, 77-73.

Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder received a contract extension through 2029, the university announced in a release on Friday morning.

Bluder previously received a contract extension through 2026 in July 2021. Iowa’s 2023 Final Four run, which included its first-ever National Championship game appearance, also earned Bluder $310,000 in bonuses plus a 15 percent base-salary increase (from $838,506 to $964,282).

Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten Tournament titles in the last five years and is the all-time winningest coach in program history at 494-296. She has coached Iowa to 21 postseason appearances in 23 seasons, including 15 consecutive postseason tournaments.

The three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year has produced two consensus National Player of the Year award winners — Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark — and is just one of four active coaches to win 850 games or more with an overall head coaching record of 851-387.