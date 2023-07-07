The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder receives contract extension through 2029

Photos: Coralville’s 5th annual 4thFest

Mayflower Hall and its future — Inside the $45 million price

Newly unionized Starbucks workers strike for fair contract, LGBTQ+ rights

Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Iowa, the Midwest in haze

Bluder’s contract was extended after leading the Hawkeyes to their first-ever National Championship game in 2023.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
July 7, 2023
Iowa+head+coach+Lisa+Bluder+walks+down+the+side+of+the+court+during+a+2023+NCAA+women%E2%80%99s+Final+Four+game+between+No.+1+South+Carolina+and+No.+2+Iowa+at+American+Airlines+Arena+in+Dallas%2C+Texas%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+31%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Gamecocks%2C+77-73.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks down the side of the court during a 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks, 77-73.

Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder received a contract extension through 2029, the university announced in a release on Friday morning. 

Bluder previously received a contract extension through 2026 in July 2021. Iowa’s 2023 Final Four run, which included its first-ever National Championship game appearance, also earned Bluder $310,000 in bonuses plus a 15 percent base-salary increase (from $838,506 to $964,282).

Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten Tournament titles in the last five years and is the all-time winningest coach in program history at 494-296. She has coached Iowa to 21 postseason appearances in 23 seasons, including 15 consecutive postseason tournaments. 

The three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year has produced two consensus National Player of the Year award winners — Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark — and is just one of four active coaches to win 850 games or more with an overall head coaching record of 851-387.

About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is a Sports Reporter and Digital Producer at The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball and men's wrestling. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and rec management. This is her first year working at the DI.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.