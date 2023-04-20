Film: Students Protest University of Iowa Matt Walsh Visit
Anti-trans conservative commentator Matt Walsh visited the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, April 19, to promote his documentary film “What is a Woman?”
Around 500 people arrived to attend Walsh’s lecture and question-and-answer session. Tensions rose as hundreds of people protested in and outside of the Iowa Memorial Union. The protesters gathered in the area of North Madison Street and blocked traffic from leaving the area after the event.